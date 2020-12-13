RE: 91 NB MM16 Shut down
91 Southbound is also shut down for this incident in the same area. See below information.
From: Dyer, Brianna Sent: Sunday, December 13, 2020 6:01 PM To: AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov> Subject: 91 NB MM16 Shut down
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 Northbound in the area of MM16 is shut down to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.