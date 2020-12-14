AviationManuals Designated as IS-BAO Programme Support Affiliate
The IS-BAO Programme Support Affiliates are vetted by our team to assure quality support from knowledgeable professionals and we congratulate AviationManuals as a new Programme Support Affiliate.”WASHINGTON , USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals has been accepted as an IS-BAO Programme Support Affiliate (PSA) for the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), under the organization’s new structure. The PSA achievement comes after AviationManuals was named a Preferred Provider by IS-BAO last year and further solidifies both organizations’ close working relationship.
— Director of the IS-BAO Programme Bennet Walsh
PSA was designed to identify vendors who support business aviation operators with implementing, seeking or maintaining registration to IBAC international standards. AviationManuals supports nearly 500 clients that utilize IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations).
The confirmation of the PSA gives AviationManuals' clientele additional confidence that the counsel it provides will enable operators to achieve IS-BAO benchmarks of excellence for their aviation operations and Safety Management Systems (SMS).
“The AviationManuals’ IS-BAO program is led by subject matter expert Kevin Honan, our Senior Advisor, Operations Manuals and Emergency Response Plans,” said AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier. “He and the team do an exceptional job developing and maintaining content to support clients’ individual IS-BAO registrations.”
“In today’s busy and turbulent aviation environment, operators may need expertise and guidance with the six-step process to IS-BAO registration,” said Bennet Walsh, Director of the IS-BAO Programme. “The IS-BAO Programme Support Affiliates are vetted by our team to assure quality support from knowledgeable professionals and we congratulate AviationManuals as a new Programme Support Affiliate.”
IBAC has redesigned its affiliate program (formerly I3SA) and now designates qualified vendors as Programme Support Affiliates. PSA recognizes exceptional businesses that actively assist organizations with improved and more effective safety standards in the context of an IBAC International Standards program.
IS-BAO PSAs are required to demonstrate their ability to positively support the program during initial application and any renewal of affiliation. The goal of the PSA program is for IBAC to provide a validated list of third-party vendors that will support organizations seeking to implement the IBAC Standards Program through to registration.
AviationManuals supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including more than 60 Fortune 100 company flight departments. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, the company provides digital operations manuals with update services, as well as SMS software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals.
About AviationManuals
AviationManuals products and services include SMS Software, FBO Manuals, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs.
AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.
AviationManuals' sister company ARC Safety Management provides a modular online and app solution for managing safety, communications and overall aviation operations. The company offers customizable web and mobile Safety Management Systems for aircraft operations, FBOs and commercial drone operators to submit, store and analyze SMS data.
