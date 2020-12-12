Governor Cuomo Announces New Record High Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 242,927 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.

"COVID cases are continuing to climb nationwide and with the holiday season in full swing, it could get worse before it gets better," Governor Cuomo said."The federal government must do its job and provide resources to state and local governments to equitably administer the vaccine and provide badly needed support for businesses and the unemployed. In the meantime, we are laser focused on ensuring the increase in cases we are seeing does not overwhelm our hospital system and we are putting in place redundancies to shore them up. Ultimately, it's up to each of us to slow the spread of this virus until there is widespread access to a vaccine: wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay vigilant."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 242,927

- 242,927 Patient Hospitalization - 5,359 (+38)

- 5,359 (+38) Patients Newly Admitted - 705

- 705 Hospital Counties - 55

- 55 Number ICU - 1,029 (+22)

- 1,029 (+22) Number ICU with Intubation - 563 (+17)

- 563 (+17) Total Discharges - 90,747 (+595)

- 90,747 (+595) Deaths - 95

- 95 Total Deaths - 27,675

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 258 0.02% 26% Central New York 317 0.04% 23% Finger Lakes 639 0.05% 25% Long Island 842 0.03% 18% Mid-Hudson 680 0.03% 25% Mohawk Valley 189 0.04% 24% New York City 1,701 0.02% 19% North Country 47 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 151 0.02% 40% Western New York 535 0.04% 26% Statewide 5,359 0.03% 22%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 316 181 44% Central New York 290 195 33% Finger Lakes 492 264 51% Long Island 834 597 26% Mid-Hudson 731 391 48% Mohawk Valley 128 96 24% New York City 2,372 1884 24% North Country 75 36 51% Southern Tier 129 86 33% Western New York 521 285 47% NYS TOTAL 5,888 4015 34%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 5.51% 5.45% 5.52% Central New York 6.41% 6.61% 6.73% Finger Lakes 8.03% 7.81% 8.04% Long Island 5.71% 5.65% 5.58% Mid-Hudson 6.41% 6.33% 6.10% Mohawk Valley 7.83% 7.81% 7.98% New York City 4.10% 4.03% 3.99% North Country 4.23% 4.04% 4.23% Southern Tier 2.39% 2.27% 2.20% Western New York 7.22% 7.22% 6.84% Statewide 5.17% 5.11% 5.03%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 4.75% 4.67% 4.62% Brooklyn 4.07% 3.99% 3.96% Manhattan 2.52% 2.47% 2.51% Queens 4.61% 4.58% 4.52% Staten Island 6.35% 6.33% 6.06%

Of the 764,966 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 7,718 163 Allegany 1,377 27 Broome 6,390 84 Cattaraugus 1,722 38 Cayuga 1,488 67 Chautauqua 2,271 51 Chemung 3,701 50 Chenango 835 20 Clinton 627 30 Columbia 1,188 13 Cortland 1,434 59 Delaware 500 12 Dutchess 8,976 182 Erie 32,489 474 Essex 368 13 Franklin 432 11 Fulton 801 28 Genesee 1,530 43 Greene 858 15 Hamilton 68 0 Herkimer 1,117 55 Jefferson 962 40 Lewis 552 12 Livingston 1,077 28 Madison 1,505 42 Monroe 22,553 720 Montgomery 748 31 Nassau 69,636 899 Niagara 5,722 185 NYC 351,674 3,983 Oneida 7,607 276 Onondaga 14,772 375 Ontario 1,995 75 Orange 19,330 184 Orleans 838 22 Oswego 2,335 63 Otsego 858 18 Putnam 3,677 69 Rensselaer 2,477 66 Rockland 23,849 169 Saratoga 3,298 115 Schenectady 3,587 97 Schoharie 306 13 Schuyler 379 7 Seneca 469 10 St. Lawrence 1,306 36 Steuben 2,363 68 Suffolk 73,281 1,163 Sullivan 2,435 28 Tioga 1,345 16 Tompkins 1,529 52 Ulster 4,251 75 Warren 746 22 Washington 549 11 Wayne 1,625 46 Westchester 58,244 638 Wyoming 840 36 Yates 356 4

Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,675. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: