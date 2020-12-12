Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,901 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cuomo Announces New Record High Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 242,927 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high. 

 

"COVID cases are continuing to climb nationwide and with the holiday season in full swing, it could get worse before it gets better," Governor Cuomo said."The federal government must do its job and provide resources to state and local governments to equitably administer the vaccine and provide badly needed support for businesses and the unemployed. In the meantime, we are laser focused on ensuring the increase in cases we are seeing does not overwhelm our hospital system and we are putting in place redundancies to shore them up. Ultimately, it's up to each of us to slow the spread of this virus until there is widespread access to a vaccine: wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay vigilant."

    

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

  

  • Test Results Reported - 242,927
  • Patient Hospitalization - 5,359 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 705 
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,029 (+22)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 563 (+17)
  • Total Discharges - 90,747 (+595)
  • Deaths - 95
  • Total Deaths - 27,675

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

  

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)

Capital Region

258

0.02%

26%

Central New York

317

0.04%

23%

Finger Lakes

639

0.05%

25%

Long Island

842

0.03%

18%

Mid-Hudson

680

0.03%

25%

Mohawk Valley

189

0.04%

24%

New York City

1,701

0.02%

19%

North Country

47

0.01%

46%

Southern Tier

151

0.02%

40%

Western New York

535

0.04%

26%

Statewide

5,359

0.03%

22%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)

Capital Region

316

181

44%

Central New York

290

195

33%

Finger Lakes

492

264

51%

Long Island

834

597

26%

Mid-Hudson

731

391

48%

Mohawk Valley

128

96

24%

New York City

2,372

1884

24%

North Country

75

36

51%

Southern Tier

129

86

33%

Western New York

521

285

47%

NYS TOTAL

5,888

4015

34%

      

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

  

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

5.51%

5.45%

5.52%

Central New York

6.41%

6.61%

6.73%

Finger Lakes

8.03%

7.81%

8.04%

Long Island

5.71%

5.65%

5.58%

Mid-Hudson

6.41%

6.33%

6.10%

Mohawk Valley

7.83%

7.81%

7.98%

New York City

4.10%

4.03%

3.99%

North Country

4.23%

4.04%

4.23%

Southern Tier

2.39%

2.27%

2.20%

Western New York

7.22%

7.22%

6.84%

Statewide

5.17%

5.11%

5.03%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

  

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

4.75%

4.67%

4.62%

Brooklyn

4.07%

3.99%

3.96%

Manhattan

2.52%

2.47%

2.51%

Queens

4.61%

4.58%

4.52%

Staten Island

6.35%

6.33%

6.06%

 

Of the 764,966 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

7,718

163

Allegany

1,377

27

Broome

6,390

84

Cattaraugus

1,722

38

Cayuga

1,488

67

Chautauqua

2,271

51

Chemung

3,701

50

Chenango

835

20

Clinton

627

30

Columbia

1,188

13

Cortland

1,434

59

Delaware

500

12

Dutchess

8,976

182

Erie

32,489

474

Essex

368

13

Franklin

432

11

Fulton

801

28

Genesee

1,530

43

Greene

858

15

Hamilton

68

0

Herkimer

1,117

55

Jefferson

962

40

Lewis

552

12

Livingston

1,077

28

Madison

1,505

42

Monroe

22,553

720

Montgomery

748

31

Nassau

69,636

899

Niagara

5,722

185

NYC

351,674

3,983

Oneida

7,607

276

Onondaga

14,772

375

Ontario

1,995

75

Orange

19,330

184

Orleans

838

22

Oswego

2,335

63

Otsego

858

18

Putnam

3,677

69

Rensselaer

2,477

66

Rockland

23,849

169

Saratoga

3,298

115

Schenectady

3,587

97

Schoharie

306

13

Schuyler

379

7

Seneca

469

10

St. Lawrence

1,306

36

Steuben

2,363

68

Suffolk

73,281

1,163

Sullivan

2,435

28

Tioga

1,345

16

Tompkins

1,529

52

Ulster

4,251

75

Warren

746

22

Washington

549

11

Wayne

1,625

46

Westchester

58,244

638

Wyoming

840

36

Yates

356

4

 

Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,675. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany 

4

Bronx 

6

Broome 

3

Cayuga 

1

Chemung 

5

Dutchess

1

Erie 

14

Fulton 

1

Genesee 

1

Kings 

2

Livingston 

1

Madison 

3

Manhattan 

1

Monroe 

3

Nassau 

1

Niagara 

2

Oneida 

2

Onondaga 

3

Ontario 

1

Orange 

3

Oswego 

1

Queens 

4

Rensselaer 

3

Richmond 

4

Rockland 

1

Seneca 

2

St. Lawrence 

1

Steuben 

1

Suffolk 

10

Ulster 

3

Westchester 

6

Wyoming 

1

 

You just read:

Governor Cuomo Announces New Record High Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.