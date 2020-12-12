Governor Cuomo Announces New Record High Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 242,927 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.
"COVID cases are continuing to climb nationwide and with the holiday season in full swing, it could get worse before it gets better," Governor Cuomo said."The federal government must do its job and provide resources to state and local governments to equitably administer the vaccine and provide badly needed support for businesses and the unemployed. In the meantime, we are laser focused on ensuring the increase in cases we are seeing does not overwhelm our hospital system and we are putting in place redundancies to shore them up. Ultimately, it's up to each of us to slow the spread of this virus until there is widespread access to a vaccine: wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay vigilant."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 242,927
- Patient Hospitalization - 5,359 (+38)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 705
- Hospital Counties - 55
- Number ICU - 1,029 (+22)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 563 (+17)
- Total Discharges - 90,747 (+595)
- Deaths - 95
- Total Deaths - 27,675
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|
Capital Region
|
258
|
0.02%
|
26%
|
Central New York
|
317
|
0.04%
|
23%
|
Finger Lakes
|
639
|
0.05%
|
25%
|
Long Island
|
842
|
0.03%
|
18%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
680
|
0.03%
|
25%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
189
|
0.04%
|
24%
|
New York City
|
1,701
|
0.02%
|
19%
|
North Country
|
47
|
0.01%
|
46%
|
Southern Tier
|
151
|
0.02%
|
40%
|
Western New York
|
535
|
0.04%
|
26%
|
Statewide
|
5,359
|
0.03%
|
22%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|
Capital Region
|
316
|
181
|
44%
|
Central New York
|
290
|
195
|
33%
|
Finger Lakes
|
492
|
264
|
51%
|
Long Island
|
834
|
597
|
26%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
731
|
391
|
48%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
128
|
96
|
24%
|
New York City
|
2,372
|
1884
|
24%
|
North Country
|
75
|
36
|
51%
|
Southern Tier
|
129
|
86
|
33%
|
Western New York
|
521
|
285
|
47%
|
NYS TOTAL
|
5,888
|
4015
|
34%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Capital Region
|
5.51%
|
5.45%
|
5.52%
|
Central New York
|
6.41%
|
6.61%
|
6.73%
|
Finger Lakes
|
8.03%
|
7.81%
|
8.04%
|
Long Island
|
5.71%
|
5.65%
|
5.58%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
6.41%
|
6.33%
|
6.10%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
7.83%
|
7.81%
|
7.98%
|
New York City
|
4.10%
|
4.03%
|
3.99%
|
North Country
|
4.23%
|
4.04%
|
4.23%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.39%
|
2.27%
|
2.20%
|
Western New York
|
7.22%
|
7.22%
|
6.84%
|
Statewide
|
5.17%
|
5.11%
|
5.03%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Bronx
|
4.75%
|
4.67%
|
4.62%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.07%
|
3.99%
|
3.96%
|
Manhattan
|
2.52%
|
2.47%
|
2.51%
|
Queens
|
4.61%
|
4.58%
|
4.52%
|
Staten Island
|
6.35%
|
6.33%
|
6.06%
Of the 764,966 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
7,718
|
163
|
Allegany
|
1,377
|
27
|
Broome
|
6,390
|
84
|
Cattaraugus
|
1,722
|
38
|
Cayuga
|
1,488
|
67
|
Chautauqua
|
2,271
|
51
|
Chemung
|
3,701
|
50
|
Chenango
|
835
|
20
|
Clinton
|
627
|
30
|
Columbia
|
1,188
|
13
|
Cortland
|
1,434
|
59
|
Delaware
|
500
|
12
|
Dutchess
|
8,976
|
182
|
Erie
|
32,489
|
474
|
Essex
|
368
|
13
|
Franklin
|
432
|
11
|
Fulton
|
801
|
28
|
Genesee
|
1,530
|
43
|
Greene
|
858
|
15
|
Hamilton
|
68
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
1,117
|
55
|
Jefferson
|
962
|
40
|
Lewis
|
552
|
12
|
Livingston
|
1,077
|
28
|
Madison
|
1,505
|
42
|
Monroe
|
22,553
|
720
|
Montgomery
|
748
|
31
|
Nassau
|
69,636
|
899
|
Niagara
|
5,722
|
185
|
NYC
|
351,674
|
3,983
|
Oneida
|
7,607
|
276
|
Onondaga
|
14,772
|
375
|
Ontario
|
1,995
|
75
|
Orange
|
19,330
|
184
|
Orleans
|
838
|
22
|
Oswego
|
2,335
|
63
|
Otsego
|
858
|
18
|
Putnam
|
3,677
|
69
|
Rensselaer
|
2,477
|
66
|
Rockland
|
23,849
|
169
|
Saratoga
|
3,298
|
115
|
Schenectady
|
3,587
|
97
|
Schoharie
|
306
|
13
|
Schuyler
|
379
|
7
|
Seneca
|
469
|
10
|
St. Lawrence
|
1,306
|
36
|
Steuben
|
2,363
|
68
|
Suffolk
|
73,281
|
1,163
|
Sullivan
|
2,435
|
28
|
Tioga
|
1,345
|
16
|
Tompkins
|
1,529
|
52
|
Ulster
|
4,251
|
75
|
Warren
|
746
|
22
|
Washington
|
549
|
11
|
Wayne
|
1,625
|
46
|
Westchester
|
58,244
|
638
|
Wyoming
|
840
|
36
|
Yates
|
356
|
4
Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,675. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
4
|
Bronx
|
6
|
Broome
|
3
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Chemung
|
5
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
14
|
Fulton
|
1
|
Genesee
|
1
|
Kings
|
2
|
Livingston
|
1
|
Madison
|
3
|
Manhattan
|
1
|
Monroe
|
3
|
Nassau
|
1
|
Niagara
|
2
|
Oneida
|
2
|
Onondaga
|
3
|
Ontario
|
1
|
Orange
|
3
|
Oswego
|
1
|
Queens
|
4
|
Rensselaer
|
3
|
Richmond
|
4
|
Rockland
|
1
|
Seneca
|
2
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
10
|
Ulster
|
3
|
Westchester
|
6
|
Wyoming
|
1