PSC Special Commission Conference Set for Tuesday, December 15

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Special Commission Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. to determine 2021 recovery charges for fuel and purchased power for customers of Duke Energy Florida, LLC (DEF) and also decide on other outstanding issues. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Special Commission Conference; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. The item scheduled for consideration can be found here. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199. The Special Commission Conference will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.