Vermont State Police arrests suspect in Randolph homicide

RANDOLPH, Vermont (Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020) — Following further investigation, the Vermont State Police has arrested Victoria Griffin, 29, of Randolph on suspicion of second-degree murder related to a stabbing that occurred Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

The victim is identified as Concepcion Cruz, 44, of Randolph. Cruz and Griffin were in a relationship and lived in the Park Street home where the incident occurred. Four children related to Cruz and Griffin between the ages of 12 and 16 were in the home when the stabbing took place. They were uninjured and are now in the care of relatives.

An autopsy Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of Cruz’s death was a stab wound to the upper torso, and the manner of death was homicide.

Griffin was ordered jailed for lack of bail pending arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea.

No additional details are available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Griffin’s arraignment.

***Initial news release, 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent homicide in the town of Randolph.

The case began at about 4:21 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, when an Orange County sheriff’s deputy was notified by a passerby of a stabbing down the road at a home on Park Street in Randolph. First responders located an injured 44-year-old man at the home. He was transported by White River Ambulance to Gifford Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is providing assistance.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the general public.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death. The identities of the victim and the woman in custody are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

No additional details are currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

