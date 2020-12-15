Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sven Govaars Joins OpenWork Agency

We have known Sven over the past 10 years and the timing was right for us to work together. He knows the industry well and his foresight is welcomed by our clients.”
— David Walker - Founding Partner, OpenWork Agency
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workplace strategist and change management expert Sven Govaars has joined OpenWork Agency to lead their Workplace Strategy Consulting services. Well known for his expertise in design thinking, organizational culture, workplace design and change management, Sven is pioneering collaborative hybrid solutions based on coworking fundamentals as we emerge from the pandemic and adopt new ways of working.

“We are thrilled Sven will bring his vast experience and talents to our team in these challenging times. We recently prepared a presentation 'Hybrid Coworking - What’s in a Name' to challenge current thinking.” Drew Jones, PhD - Founding Partner, OpenWork Agency

Trained as an architect, Sven has worked with major architectural firms, commercial real estate firms and run his own consulting company. Sven was a consulting practice leader and senior workplace consultant at Gensler and most recently a principal at Steelcase in Applied Research and Consulting (ARC). Prior to these roles Sven worked with Cushman and Wakefield and Colliers as part of their client solutions teams.

As a Prosci certified change management practitioner, Denison culture consulting partner, Institute of Cultural Affairs trained facilitator and Fitwel Ambassador, Sven brings a well-rounded facilitative approach to resolving work, worker and workplace issues at the individual, team and enterprise level. Sven has advised and guided many leading organizations including Salesforce, Southwest Airlines, Walt Disney World, and Southwest Energy in workplace strategy and change management.

Sven also facilitates a weekly consortium on humans@work comprising leading educators and practitioners from diverse fields focused on human-centered solutions during the current pandemic and the implications post-Covid19.

Hybrid (Co)working by OpenWork Agency

