SYNCPLIFY INC. HAS RELEASED SYNCPLIFY.ME WEBCLIENT!

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify, Inc. has just released its newest software WebClient! as an add-on to Syncplify.me Server!, the automated file transfer solution used by businesses and governments across the world.

Syncplify.me WebClient! is a web-based user interface software for Syncplify.me Server! that provides file transfer client and sharing capabilities inside a web browser with strong security controls and flawless integration into the server’s workflow.

Syncplify.me WebClient! comes bundled with every Syncplify.me Server! Ultimate edition license. It can also be purchased as an add-on for Basic and Professional editions.

In order to use Syncplify.me WebClient! the latest version of Syncplify.me Server! is required; customers can download it from www.syncplify.me. All Syncplify products, including Syncplify.me Server!, AFT!, and WebClient! feature an unlimited trial period, allowing customers to comprehensively test the product before purchase.

About Syncplify

Syncplify, Inc. in an award-winning, established and dynamic ISV that aggregates the talents of software designers and developers from around the world, each of them with at least 15 years of experience in secure file transfer solutions providing corporations, government and financial institutions, and security agencies with the most secure file transfer server and client software.

