Fast Growing M&A firm "Number 1 Business Broker" Completes 6th Multi-Million Dollar Deal During Pandemic
Jon Sheklow at Number 1 Business Broker Helps Sell Businesses Through Covid-19 Pandemic
We're getting deals done through turbulent times because there are buyers and sellers who believe in the strength of American Industry and ingenuity.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Number 1 Business Broker, ("N1BB"), is one of the fastest growing M&A firms in America right now. At the outset of the Caronavirus pandemic they set out on a primary mission,.. to help American Business buyers and sellers achieve their dreams. Now N1BB is helping business owners and business buyers in ways that nobody else has been able to, getting deals done at the height of an economic crisis.
N1BB just successfully completed their 6th multi-million dollar business sale through the pandemic which is, at the very least, a testament to their belief in the fortitude of business owners and business buyers in this country.
"I think the reason we've been successful through the turmoil of recent months is because we have undying faith in the ability of the buyers. There are brilliant people buying businesses right now and they have strong plans for growth," Said Jon Sheklow, CEO and Founder of N1BB, one of America's fastest growing mid-market M&A firms.
"We're getting deals done through turbulent times because there are buyers and sellers who believe in the strength of American Industry and ingenuity. This is the mentality that got us through all previous crises," Said Sheklow.
"The pandemic has caused a lot of people to sit on the sidelines. But for those buyers who aren't in hiding, this has allowed for fantastic opportunities. There are many buyers of businesses right now who are confident in their abilities and bold enough to act. These buyers are willing to step in when others weren't and many of them have already started realizing huge gains."
Selling a business during a pandemic is a tremendous challenge and it is critical to have an Mergers and Acquisitions firm who can help the seller navigate a crisis and help get them a valuation that truly represents the business as a whole. N1BB has been one of the only firms specializing in post-pandemic business sales and they are passionate about the deals they're involved in.
