UPDATE: Middlesex Barracks / Death investigation

The day of the week was incorrect in a previous version of this release. Please see the update below, in red.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20A305231

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9:34 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Class 4 road one quarter mile from 4789 County Rd., Woodbury, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Clinton Casavant

AGE: 89

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of Clinton Casavant, 89, who had been missing from Essex Junction, Vermont, since Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

State police received an emergency call at about 9:34 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from a resident of County Road in the town of Woodbury. The caller reported that he was walking on an unmaintained logging road about a quarter mile from County Road when he located the vehicle belonging to Mr. Casavant, and Mr. Casavant appeared to be deceased inside the vehicle.

Members of the Vermont State Police, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division, responded to the scene to begin a death investigation. Mr. Casavant’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The incident is not considered suspicious.

The Essex Police Department has been investigating Mr. Casavant’s disappearance. The death investigation is being led by the Vermont State Police. Investigators continue to ask that anyone with information about Mr. Casavant’s disappearance or who might have seen him or his vehicle since he went missing to contact the Essex Police Department or Vermont State Police.

Updates will be issued when new information becomes available.

