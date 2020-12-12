New Haven Barracks / Larceny from motor vehicles / Seeking public assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504773

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rob Helm

STATION: VSP-New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 0000 hrs and 0600 hrs on 12-12-2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Cornwall

VIOLATION: Larceny from multiple motor vehicles and garages.

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Numerous residents

AGE: n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/12/2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of multiple break-ins to motor vehicles as well as garages along Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Cornwall. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of 12/12/2020. The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the offender. The public is encouraged to contact Trooper Rob Helm at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A