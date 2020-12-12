New Haven Barracks / Larceny from motor vehicles / Seeking public assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504773
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rob Helm
STATION: VSP-New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: Sometime between 0000 hrs and 0600 hrs on 12-12-2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Cornwall
VIOLATION: Larceny from multiple motor vehicles and garages.
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Numerous residents
AGE: n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/12/2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of multiple break-ins to motor vehicles as well as garages along Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Cornwall. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of 12/12/2020. The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the offender. The public is encouraged to contact Trooper Rob Helm at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A