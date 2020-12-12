Incident / VSP New Haven
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B503185
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/28/2020 & 12/12/2020 unknown time
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ireland Road in Starksboro, VT
Violation: Forced entry with damage into a sugar shack and the theft of an ATV & game camera
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/12/2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of a break in at a sugar shack and theft of an ATV and game camera. The incident occurred on Ireland Road in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont between 11/28/2020 & 12/12/2020 at an unknown time.
The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the offender. The public is encouraged to contact Corporal Justin Busby at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.
