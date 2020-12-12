Incident / VSP New Haven

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B503185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2020 & 12/12/2020 unknown time

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ireland Road in Starksboro, VT

Violation: Forced entry with damage into a sugar shack and the theft of an ATV & game camera

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/12/2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of a break in at a sugar shack and theft of an ATV and game camera. The incident occurred on Ireland Road in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont between 11/28/2020 & 12/12/2020 at an unknown time.

The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the offender. The public is encouraged to contact Corporal Justin Busby at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

