ARQUI300 REVEALS NEW SERVICES FOR REAL ESTATE AND RETAIL AT ICSC RECON NEW YORK 2020

Arqui300 presented new services and 3D solutions, Virtual Tours, Video, Live Rendering and Virtual Reality to transform the industry and accelerate sales.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arqui300, an American company with worldwide experience, once again made a difference with its VIRTUAL TO REAL strategy, delivering a full package of specialized services for Retail, Real Estate, Architecture and Developers. From augmented reality to virtual tours, from the master rendering of developments and urban plans to support digital communication and promotion.

With key projects in New York and cross country and deep knowledge of the market, Arqui300 is an agency specialized in 3D Filming and Image. Arqui300 has an innovative approach to support all communication needs of realtors, developers, architects, interior designers who want to deliver and showcase their projects.

"VIRTUAL TO REAL is more than a statement to us. It is a vision shared by our team, with people from all areas - design, architecture, digital, economics, project management, marketing, communication. That's it that makes Arqui300 so unique and effective in approach. That's why our customers trust us. It's so much more than 3D or Rendering. It's an immersive experience! " - Nuno Mesquita, Executive Director.

The presentation of new solutions and services and the virtual showroom at ICSC NEW YORK 2020 included hundreds of visits, work meetings and new projects, forecasting a 2021 year of transformation of the entire industry in the US.

As the retail and real estate community is shifting strategies and finding new ways to conduct business, RECon New York is the best platform to get exclusive insight from the innovators and influencers, as Arqui300, through connections and deal-making.

Get to know Arqui300's new products and services and learn how to prepare your company for the future at https://arqui300.com/. From virtual to real.


About ARQUI300:

Based in New York City, ARQUI300 operates on 4 continents and over 26 countries. Architecture, real estate, design, corporate communication, advertising and master planning, are just some of the industries where ARQUI300 delivers an amazing experience of 3D excellence, bringing to reality what is still an idea. With architects, designers, engineers, 3D artists, filmmakers, scriptwriters, composite artists, sound designers, creative consultants, developers, programmers, and project managers, ARQUI300 delivers memorable digital experiences. Learn more at https://arqui300.com.

