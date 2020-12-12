Middlesex Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305149
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/5/2020 1030 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Donna Lane, Washington, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR
ACCUSED: Todd Jones
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a reported violation of a
court order on Donna Ln in Washington, VT. Troopers spoke with multiple
residents and the male who was identified as Todd Jones. Investigation revealed
that Jones had violated his conditions of release by being at the residence.
Jones was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court
Criminal Division to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2021 0800 hrs
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191