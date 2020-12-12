Middlesex Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A305149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/5/2020 1030 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Donna Lane, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR

ACCUSED: Todd Jones

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a reported violation of a

court order on Donna Ln in Washington, VT. Troopers spoke with multiple

residents and the male who was identified as Todd Jones. Investigation revealed

that Jones had violated his conditions of release by being at the residence.

Jones was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court

Criminal Division to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2021 0800 hrs

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191