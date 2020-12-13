PENNSYLVANIA FITNESS ALLIANCE URGES GOVERNOR TO FOLLOW THE SCIENCE AND KEEP GYMS OPEN

This isn’t March, we don’t need to guess, we have empirical evidence that supports keeping gyms and fitness clubs open. The Governor should follow the science.

NEWTOWN, PA, USA, December 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA) announced a new set of COVID-19 regulations. These new regulations include a ban on indoor operations at gyms and fitness facilities.In response, Jim Worthington, on behalf of the Pennsylvania Fitness Alliance, issued the following statement:“This isn’t March, we don’t need to guess, we have empirical evidence that supports keeping gyms and fitness clubs open. The Governor should follow the science.“MXM check-in data proves just how safe and valuable clubs are. As of August 7, the data, compiled from 2,877 health and fitness locations with over 49 million member check-ins, shows an occurrence rate of just 0.002% or a 42,731:1 visit-to-virus ratio. Out of the 49 million check-ins, only 1,155 people have entered these locations and tested positive for coronavirus.“This is consistent with other findings. A University of Oslo study showed zero cases of COVID-19 at gyms operating under appropriate guidelines, good hygiene, and social distancing measures. Additionally, in states like Louisiana – that have begun tracking COVID-19 cases by setting – gyms are among the settings with the fewest cases.“Indeed, just yesterday, New York released data that shows gyms and fitness facilities were among the lowest settings for COVID transmission. In fact, Governor Cuomo (D-NY) went as far as to say, ‘in gyms and salons, they are not the problem…”“Not only can gyms and fitness facilities be safely open, it is absolutely imperative that they are in order to give the people of Pennsylvania the tools to help stay healthy.“The top comorbidity factors for COVID-19 reads like a who’s who of obesity and inactivity.“We know that comorbidity makes COVID-19 more deadly, and we know that physical activity can combat many of the top comorbidity factors, which is why we can and must safely keep gyms and fitness facilities open.The science shows that the fitness industry isn’t part of the problem, indeed, we are a part of the solution. We urge Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine to let the science guide their decision-making just as Governor Cuomo did.“###