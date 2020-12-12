Middlesex Barracks/ VCOR
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A305227
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/11/2020 1731hours
LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Sarah D. Bray
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: Lorraine Bouchard
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: Janice Vogini
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a reported violation of a
court order on Rolston Rd in Waitsfield, VT. Troopers spoke with multiple
neighbors and the female who was identified as Sarah Bray. After gathering
statements from the victims and offender, it was determined that Bray had
violated her conditions of release by harassing the victim. Bray was issued a
criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal
division to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/14/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A