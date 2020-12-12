Middlesex Barracks/ VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A305227

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2020 1731hours

LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Sarah D. Bray

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VICTIM: Lorraine Bouchard

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VICTIM: Janice Vogini

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a reported violation of a

court order on Rolston Rd in Waitsfield, VT. Troopers spoke with multiple

neighbors and the female who was identified as Sarah Bray. After gathering

statements from the victims and offender, it was determined that Bray had

violated her conditions of release by harassing the victim. Bray was issued a

criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal

division to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/14/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A