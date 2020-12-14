MEET MACHELLA ‘NYDIA’ BROOKS. ONE OF THE ROYAL CHAIN HEROES OCTOBER WINNERS.
The Royal Chain Group, in partnership with Gemma Gallery in Pinehurst, NC, recognizes a Senior Living Facility Executive for going above and beyond.
This nationwide initiative is open to everyone with the hopes of sharing uplifting stories of everyday heroes during these times.”PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October, The Royal Chain Heroes initiative has recognized four selected everyday heroes. One of them is Machella Brooks, who goes by her middle name Nydia, a Senior Living Executive Director in North Carolina.
— THE ROYAL CHAIN HEROES
Nydia has been working at the facility for almost 14 years. The residents she takes care of each day are so special to her that she considers them part of her extended family. Stemming from her experience caring for her own parents and grandparent, Nydia treats the residents of her facility the same way she would treat her own family.
We have heard the heartbreaking stories of senior homes being affected by the pandemic. Nydia has made it her top priority keeping the residents and staff alike always safe. In this facility, almost half of the residents deal with dementia related issues; that, combined with a lack of a normal routine and visits from their respective families had started to take a toll on their health. Instead of simply accepting this reality, Nydia went above and beyond, connecting the residents and their loved ones using video calls and trying to find other ways to mitigate the feeling of loneliness.
For one resident’s birthday, Nydia arranged a cake and a small outside celebration for her and her family. These small gestures mean the world to the residents and to the families that had gone on for months without seeing each other.
Nydia always has a smile to share as well as kind words of encouragement. She personifies love and care, and it shows in the way she treats both residents, families and staff.
To honor Nydia, Phillip Gavriel is partnering with local jeweler Gemma Gallery in Pinehurst, to award her with their 18K Gold & Sterling Silver Black Onyx earrings. These earrings are simple, understated and elegant and will go with everything she wears daily. They will not get in the way of her busy day interacting with residents, her staff, allowing her to continue to spread her positive attitude to all the people she interacts with.
Her inspiring story and many others can be found on The Royal Chain Heroes official website www.royalchainheroes.org, social media pages, and through many retail stores that are part of the Royal Chain Network.
To submit your own everyday hero story, fill in the form that can be found on the Royal Chain Heroes website www.royalchainheroes.org or at any retailer that is part of The Royal Chain Group Retail Network. All stories received will be considered for our next round of winners published in November. Let’s give thanks to all those who have given so much to others.
ABOUT ROYAL CHAIN GROUP
Royal Chain Group is a third-generation manufacturer of precious and alternative metal jewelry. With humble beginnings in the 1970s, Royal Chain has grown to become the industry's leading designer and manufacturer of precious metal jewelry. Their in-depth collections include gold and sterling silver, a diverse offering of basic and fashion jewelry, and some of the strongest, coordinated branded jewelry programs in the industry.
Their Royal Chain Heroes CSR initiative is directed primarily to local communities. The goal is to share stories about everyday heroes, ordinary people who have done something extraordinary to help their community. The stories they share are a strong reminder that great things can still be accomplished, by people of all backgrounds, professions, from all over the world.
ABOUT PHILLIP GAVRIEL
The Phillip Gavriel brand was created as a concept of making quality fine jewelry accessible to everyone. Their jewelry is handcrafted in Italy and across the world, with love and respect to those who make it. Designer Phillip Gavriel comes from a lineage of jewelers and uses his experience and inspiration to create designs for today. With a rich history, the brand continues to be inspired by the past traditions yet is centered on creating pieces for today.
Stephanie Madero (Marketing Director)
ROYAL CHAIN GROUP
+1 646-382-3340
