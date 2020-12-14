MEET JOANA BORGONOS. ONE OF THE ROYAL CHAIN HEROES FOR OCTOBER
The Royal Chain Group, a jewelry company based in New York, recognizes a local hero this month by selecting a Registered Nurse in New York.
This nationwide initiative, open to everyone, hopes to share the uplifting stories of everyday heroes in local communities across the country.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October, The Royal Chain Heroes program has recognized four additional heroes. Among them, is Joana Borgonos, a Registered Nurse in New York.
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Joana led the way setting an example of how work should be about one’s passion.
Born in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States as a young child, Joana was born with a heart condition that was not able to be corrected in her birth country due to limited resources there. She finally had her first open heart surgery in the U.S. at the age of 8. As someone with a heart condition, she is considered high risk for COVID. Yet, her unwavering commitment to her passion of helping others did not deter her from being in the adult ICU units at the height of the pandemic in NYC.
She likes to share her story hoping that it will give others the motivation and inspire people not to give up in the face of all obstacles life presents.
Today Joana works as an operating room nurse in the pediatric unit at New York Presbyterian Children’s Hospital. She has an effervescent personality that brings joy to the children of all ages, as it did for the adults she took care of a few months ago.
Joana has gone above and beyond her call of duty: during nurse’s week in May, she volunteered to ask companies to donate products to make gift bags for her coworkers. She wanted to give hope to her friends who had been on the healthcare front lines, showing them that people out there support them and appreciate everything they do.
In appreciation of her efforts, Joana was awarded with Phillip Gavriel’s 14K Gold and Pearl Stud earrings from their Italian Cable collection. Joana has small wrists so bracelets can get in her way, especially when working in the operating room. These earrings are easy to wear that she will never have to worry about them during her important work. The pearl is also a tribute to the national gem of the Philippines, her birth country.
Her inspiring story and many others can be found on The Royal Chain Heroes official website www.royalchainheroes.org, social media pages, and through many retail stores that are part of the Royal Chain Network.
To submit your own everyday hero story, fill in the form that can be found on the Royal Chain Heroes website www.royalchainheroes.org or at any retailer that is part of The Royal Chain Group Retail Network. All stories received will be considered for our next round of winners published in November. Let’s give thanks to all those who have given so much to others.
ABOUT ROYAL CHAIN GROUP
Royal Chain Group is a third-generation manufacturer of precious and alternative metal jewelry. With humble beginnings in the 1970s, Royal Chain has grown to become the industry's leading designer and manufacturer of precious metal jewelry. Their in-depth collections include gold and sterling silver, a diverse offering of basic and fashion jewelry, and some of the strongest, coordinated branded jewelry programs in the industry.
Their Royal Chain Heroes CSR initiative is directed primarily to local communities. The goal is to share stories about everyday heroes, ordinary people who have done something extraordinary to help their community. The stories they share are a strong reminder that great things can still be accomplished, by people of all backgrounds, professions, from all over the world.
ABOUT PHILLIP GAVRIEL
The Phillip Gavriel brand was created as a concept of making quality fine jewelry accessible to everyone. Their jewelry is handcrafted in Italy and across the world, with love and respect to those who make it. Designer Phillip Gavriel comes from a lineage of jewelers and uses his experience and inspiration to create designs for today. With a rich history, the brand continues to be inspired by the past traditions yet is centered on creating pieces for today.
