FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset December 14, 2020 in Honor of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Avery Herndon

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Saturday, December 12, 2020 until sunset on Monday, December 14, 2020 in honor of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Avery Herndon who passed away in the line of duty early Friday morning. Officer Herndon served on the Mount Holly Police Department, located in Gaston County North Carolina, for less than two years.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Our prayers are with family and friends of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in the line of duty this morning protecting the community he loved. I spoke with Tyler’s parents and Chief Roper to offer our support and deepest condolences."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###