Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,178 in the last 365 days.

FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset December 14, 2020 in Honor of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Avery Herndon

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Saturday, December 12, 2020 until sunset on Monday, December 14, 2020 in honor of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Avery Herndon who passed away in the line of duty early Friday morning. Officer Herndon served on the Mount Holly Police Department, located in Gaston County North Carolina, for less than two years.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Our prayers are with family and friends of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in the line of duty this morning protecting the community he loved. I spoke with Tyler’s parents and Chief Roper to offer our support and deepest condolences."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated. 

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

 

###

You just read:

FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset December 14, 2020 in Honor of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Avery Herndon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.