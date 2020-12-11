Maine DOE Update – December 11, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

On December 10, 2019 the DOE Data Governance team voted to bring Maine’s dropout reporting into compliance with USDOEs guidance, starting with the 2019-2020 school year. As a result, our state level dropout reporting, and your review of your district’s data, will include all compulsory age students that meet the dropout definition of being enrolled as of 10/01/2019 and not enrolled on 10/01/2020 and were expected to be in enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year (i.e. – did not graduate, exit to home instruction, etc.) | More

News & Updates

Androscoggin, Oxford, and York counties remain in yellow designation; Cumberland and Kennebec counties closely monitored in green The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support to students safely. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) assessed COVID-19 data and trends for all counties. | More

Recognizing that many schools and communities continue to face unprecedented challenges this year, the federal government has provided states with additional waiver opportunities related to Title IV, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the ESEA, the U.S. Department of Education has invited states apply for waivers for one or more of the following Title IV, Part A program requirements: | More

Recognizing the possible emotional impact on students and educators early on, your Maine Department of Education worked to prioritize mental health and social-emotional supports. Since March, the DOE’s Office of School and Student Supports has been deeply committed to bolstering the emotional well-being of our school communities by providing resources, technical assistance and general support. | More

The Maine Department of Education, Maine School Boards Association, Maine School Superintendents Association, Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities, Maine Education Association, Maine Principals Association, and Maine Curriculum Leaders Association enthusiastically affirm the right of every student to an equitable education. We proudly and steadfastly support the educators and districts in Maine who are taking on the work of understanding and dismantling racism and inequity in our schools and communities. We urge all Maine schools and educators to accept their role and responsibilities in examining and addressing the inequities that have long existed in our society and institutions. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition team provided a virtual tour and presentation of its Culinary Classroom recently in an effort to showcase to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) how the classroom has benefited Maine schools since its initial launch in September of 2019. | More

Maine DOE team member Lee Anne Larsen is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Lee Anne. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the Maine Department of Education welcomed 2020 National Teacher of the Year Tabatha Rosproy for a virtual question and answer session with Maine educators. Joining from her home in Kansas, Tabatha introduced herself and greeted a group of early childhood educators from the public, private, and special education sectors in Maine and beyond. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

