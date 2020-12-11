UPDATED Derby Barracks/ Thefts
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504762/20A504765/20A504767
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/10/20-12/11/2020 between 2100-0600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple St, Orleans VT
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Samantha Johnson, Victims of Maple st.
RESIDENCE: Orleans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/11/20, at approximately 0900 hours, Samantha Johnson reported a
theft from her motor vehicle at her residence. Johnson reported someone entered
her vehicle through an unlocked door and stole her wallet containing
miscellaneous items. Additionally, the Vermont State Police received two more
reports of items taken from unlocked vehicles also parked at residences along
Maple St in the Village of Orleans. Items taken include but are not limited to
wallets, clothing items, and credit cards. While the investigation is on-going
it was determined the incident occurred between the above listed hours. Anyone
who may have witnessed the incidents, suspicious behavior or have information
regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at
334-8881.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881