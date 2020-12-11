UPDATED Derby Barracks/ Thefts

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504762/20A504765/20A504767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/10/20-12/11/2020 between 2100-0600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple St, Orleans VT

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Samantha Johnson, Victims of Maple st.

RESIDENCE: Orleans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/11/20, at approximately 0900 hours, Samantha Johnson reported a

theft from her motor vehicle at her residence. Johnson reported someone entered

her vehicle through an unlocked door and stole her wallet containing

miscellaneous items. Additionally, the Vermont State Police received two more

reports of items taken from unlocked vehicles also parked at residences along

Maple St in the Village of Orleans. Items taken include but are not limited to

wallets, clothing items, and credit cards. While the investigation is on-going

it was determined the incident occurred between the above listed hours. Anyone

who may have witnessed the incidents, suspicious behavior or have information

regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at

334-8881.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881