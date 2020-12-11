For the Record – August
For The Record: MDE Permits, Licenses, Certifications Applications and Issuances
The following are partial lists by county of permit, license, and certification applications and issuances as well as other permitting activity at the Maryland Department of the Environment. For more information on these permits, please contact Amanda Degen at (410) 537-4120.
Applications Received 7/16/2020 thru 8/15/2020
ALLEGANY
- MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF CUMBERLAND – 57 N Liberty St, Cumberland, MD 21502 (20-1066) Water permit to replace a water main at the site of Decatur St
- MOUNTAINVIEW LANDFILL, INC. – 91-SP-0396 – 13300 New Georges Creek Rd, SW Frostburg, MD 21532
ANNE ARUNDEL
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DBA2 – 7548 New Ridge Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS -445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1067) Sewage permit to construct sewage pump station upgrades at the site of 8113 Stone Haven Dr
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1079) Sewage permit to construct a force main at the site of Chesapeake Harbour Dr and Edgewood Rd
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 2662 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 (20-1072) Sewage permit to upgrade the sewage pumping station at the intersection of Marley Ave and First St
- BWI THURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT – 7001 Aviation Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Minor Mod Application
- DARK HORSE ENTERPRISES, INC. – 8249 Waterford Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- ECOLOGY SERVICES, INC. – 8240 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- MILLERSVILLE LANDFILL & RESOURCE RECOVERY FACILITY – 389 Burns Crossing Rd, Severn, MD 21144. Application received for 2020 24-003-0886 Renewal Part 70 PTO for Landfill
- NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY – 9800 Savage Rd, Fort George G. Meade, MD 20755. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)
- NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY ANNAPOLIS – 181 Wainwright Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402. (20-1085) Water permit to replace current sludge pumps with two double disc pumps at the site of Bldg 591, near Perry Circle
- POCAHONTAS CREEK MARINA – 3365 Pocahontas Dr, Edgewater, MD 21037. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Renew GDP Renewal NOI
- SHADY OAKS TURF FARM, AA-043 – 720 Holly Landing Rd, West River, MD 20778. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application
- WODA COOPER COMPANIES, INC. – 500 S Front St, 10th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215 (20-1074) Sewage Permit to construct a grinder pump station including a wet well, valve vault and odor control system at the site of 8113 Brock Bridge Rd
BALTIMORE CITY
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – BWI5 – 5501 Holabird Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES, INC (MTN5) – 5300 Holabird Ave, Ste B, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- AMERICAN YEAST CORPORATION – 8215 Beachwood Dr, Dundalk, MD 21222. Application received for 2020 24-005-0979 Renewal part 70 PTO for Yeast Mfg plant
- BALTIMORE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 200 N Holliday St, Baltimore, MD 21202. (20-1084) Water permit to construct a water main replacement at the site of 25th St to North Ave, Howard St to Saint Paul St
- BELT’S BUSINESS CENTER TWO – 600 Folcroft St, Baltimore City, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- BRICK BODIES REISTERSTOWN – 2 Chartley Dr, Reisterstown, D 21136. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- COMMERCIAL – WAGNER, INC. – 3311 Childs St, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for MA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- EDWARD KISSINGER – 1614 Sparks Rd, Sparks, MD 21152. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- THE BELT’S CORPORATION – 1820 Portal St, Highlandtown, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- UNITED STATES GYPSUM COMPANY – 5500 Quarantine Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for Simple PTC for Dust Bin Collector Replacement
- JAY BENGTSON – 12641 Fork Rd, Fork, MD 21051. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
BALTIMORE
- BALTIMORE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 111 W. Chesapeake Ave, Rm 219, Towson, MD 21204 (20-1073) Sewage permit to conduct a relief sanitary sewer at the site of Edwards Ave to approximately 380 feet of Northwind Rd
- BALTIMORE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 150 Main St, Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (20-1070) Water permit to construct
- THE JEWISH COMMUNITY FEDERATION OF BALTIMORE – 101 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 (20-1081) Sewage permit to construct WWTP upgrades and gravity sewer for additional bathhouse at the site of 5425 Mt. Gilead Rd
CALVERT
- CALVERT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 150 Main St, Suite 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (20-1060) Water permit to construct renovations to the 150,000 gallon elevated tank at the site of 410 Cassell Rd
- CALVERT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 150 Main St, Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (20-10070) Water permit to construct renovations to the 100,000 gallon elevated tank at the site of 2812 Waterford Way
CAROLINE
- DANNY’S GRINDING SERVICE – 14488 Oakland Rd, Ridgely, MD 21660. Application received for Natural Wood Waste Recycling General Permit Application
- SHORE SAND AND GRAVEL, LLC – 95-SP-0485 – P.O. Box 2000, Gambrills, MD 21054
- SKINNER PIT – 1720 Bridgetown Rd, Henderson, MD 21607. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- VALPAC INC – 1400 Industrial Park Rd, Federalsburg, MD 21632. Application received for Installation of Five (5) solvent-based standing mix tanks, two (2) water-based mix tanks, and one (1) grinder
CARROLL
- FREEDOM DISTRICT WWTP – 1301 Raincliff Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784. Application received for WMA2M Surface – Major Mod Application
CECIL
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – MDT2 – 600 Principio Pkwy West, North East, MD 21901. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- COLONIAL METALS, INC – 505 Blue Ball Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for WMA5 DP-New GDP New NOI
- TC MIDATLANTIC DEVELOPMENT II – 1055 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007 (20-1083) Sewage permit to a sewage pumping station and force main at the site of South side of US Route 40, approximately 900’ west of MD Route 7
- W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC – CHERRY HILL PLANT – 2401 Singerly Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for Toxics PTC for Wharf Rat 2 FPM Foam Process
- WEST NOTTINGHAM ACADEMY – 1079 Firetower Rd, Colora, MD 21917. Application received for WMA4 Groundwater – Renew Application
CHARLES
- CHANEY ENTERPRISES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP – 05-SP-0986 – P.O. Box 2000, Gambrills, MD 21054
- GENON MID-ATLANTIC, LLC MORGANTOWN GENERATING STATION – 12620 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI
- NICE/MIDDLETON BRIDGE RMC BATCH PLANT – Orland Park Rd, Newburg, MD 20664. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- ST. CHARLES COMMUNITY, LLC – 401 Post Office Rd, Ste 203, Waldorf, MD 20603 (20-1082) Sewage permit to construct a gravity sewer and force main at the site of Access Dr at terminus of Shakespeare Circle, Stonehaven Neighborhood
DORCHESTER
- STONE TECH MATERIALS, LLC – 104 Division St, Hurlock, MD 21643. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
FREDERICK
- DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM SUPPLIED BY SANDY HOOK WATER SYSTEM – 19011 Sandy Hook Rd, Knoxville, MD 21758. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- GLEN-GERY CORP – ROCK RIDGE PLANT – 9801 Rocky Ridge Rd, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778. Application received for 2020 021-0027 Change of Ownership for Brick Mfg
- HEAVENLY DAYS CREMATORIUM, LLC – 3051-B Thurston Rd, Urbana, MD 21704. Application received for 2020 021-0612 Change of Ownership for Animal Crematory
- HOPWOOD ENTERPRISES INC – 604 W Potomac St, Brunswick, MD 21716. Application received for Scrap Tire Hauler License Application
- NIBC FORT DETRICK – 8900 Research Plaza, Fort Detrick, MD 21702. Application received for GP for (4) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)
- PLEASANTS CONSTRUCTION INC @ KROGER FREDERICK – 1706 Geoffrey Way, Frederick, MD 21704. Application received for Installation of a portable crushing and screening plant at a temporary site.
- TRANS-TECH, INC. – 5520 Adamstown Rd, Adamstown, MD 21710. Application received for WMA1M Surface – Renewal Application
- US NATIONAL PARK SERVICE – MONOCACY BATTLEFIELD – Araby Church Rd, Frederick, MD 21704. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
GARRETT
- RECLAIM COMPANY @ HAVRE DE GRACE HIGH SCHOOL – 700 Congress Ave, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for Simple PTC for Portable Crush/Screen Equipment @Temp site
- TEXAS EASTERN TRANSMISSION, LP – P.O. Box 1642, Houston, TX 77251. Permit 57-GO-0028, Georg, A1 ; 59-GO-0029, Frazee Brothers 1; 60-GO-0033, Margroff, J.W. 1; 66-GO-0041, Friend, Woodrow 1; 64-GO-0042, Jenkins, Harold 1; 64-GO-0048, Smith, Playford 1; 65-GO-0050, Georg, A 2; 65-GO-0052, Spear, P.B.1; 66-GO-0041, Friend, Woodrow 1; 66-GO-0056, Black & Frazee2; 66-GO-0058, Fratz, W.H.1; 66-GO-0065, Enlow, Helen 2; 66-GO-0069, Rexrode, C2; 66-GO-0071, Burkhard-Knox 2; 66-GO-0072, Rexrode, C 3; 69-GO-0093, Bowser, Charles 2; 76-GO-0104, McCullough, Ford 4; 78-GO-0115, Miller, Henry 1; 78-GO-0116, Bender, Raymond 1; 79-GO-0117, Margroff, J.W.2
HARFORD
- CITY OF ABERDEEN WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – 411 S Post Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- RECLAIM COMPANY @ HAVRE DE GRACE HIGH SCHOOL -700 Congress Ave, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for Simple PTC for Portable Crush/Screen Equipment @Temp site
HOWARD
- BELT’S DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 6925 San Tomas Rd, Elkridge, MD 21075. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- CATTAIL CREEK COUNTRY CLUB – 3600 Cattail Creek Dr, Glenwood, MD 21738. Application received for GP for (2) Charbroiler/Pit Barbeque Installation
- CONSTELLATION NEW ENERGY, INC. – 9001 Whiskey Bottom Rd, Laurel, MD 20723. Application received for 2020 S-M SPTO for Fuel Burning Equipment
- HIGHLAND LAKE COMMUNITY HOA/SWM POND – 6615 Blackwatch Lane, Highland, MD 20777. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- HOWARD COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 7125 Riverwood Dr, Ste B, Columbia, MD 21046 (20-1075) Water permit to construct overflow improvements to the elevated water tank at the site of 8155 Clifford Ct
- PRAXAIR DISTRIBUTION INC. – 8025 Dorsey Run Rd, Jessup, MD 20794. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- ST. JOHN PROPERTIES, INC. – 2560 Lord Baltimore Dr, Baltimore, MD 21244 (20-1064) Sewage permit to install a denitrification filter at the site of 700 Lisbon Center Dr at Woodbine Rd & Old Frederick Rd
KENT
- JEFFREY A. BARTSCH, SR – 00-SP-0565 – 299 Sawmill Rd, Townsend, DE 19734
MONTGOMERY
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DDC2 – 861 E Gude Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- F. O. DAY BITUMINOUS COMPANY – 13900 Piney Meeting House Rd, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for 2020 Renewal S-M SPTO for Hot Mix Asphalt Plant
- GEICO – 5260 Western Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. Application received for Simple PTC to add controls for non-emergency operation
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14591 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (1076) Water permit to remove and replace the large valve vault at the site of Crabbe Branch Way and Redland Rd
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14951 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-1077) Water permit to remove and replace the large valve vault at the site of Frederick Rd and Middlebrook Rd
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-1087) Water permit to construct a large water valve and vault replacement at the site of 11308 Tara Rd
- WHITE OAK MEDICAL CENTER – 12100 Plum Orchard Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Application received for Small Fuel Burning (Boiler/Heater) Equipment – <10mmbtu GP for (7) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)
PRINCE GEORGE’S
- ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE – 3466 North Carolina Ave, Andrews Air Force Base, MD 20762. Application received for Simple PTC for (3) 2250 kW Emer. Gen. and (1) 1500 kW Fire Pump
- INDUSTRIAL METAL RECYCLING LLC – 9304 D’Arcy Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- PEPCO FORESTVILLE SERVICE CENTER – 8300 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Application received for GP for (1) Small Motor Vehicle Refueling Facility
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-1088) Sewage permit to construct a motor control center replacement at the site of Crain Hwy North and Mt Oak Rd
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel MD 20707 (20-1089) Sewage permit to construct a motor control center replacement at the site of Crain Hwy North and Heritage Blvd
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 – Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, D 20707 (20-1090) Water permit to construct a valve ault replacement at the site of Adelphi Rd
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-1091) Water permit to construct a transmission water main replacement at the site of White House Rd from Harry S Truman Dr to Largo Rd
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY
- K. HOVNANIAN HOMES – 101 Chester Station Dr, Chester, MD 21619 (20-1063) Water permit to construct a new water treatment facility at the site of Church St
- QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 110 Bateau Dr, P.O. Box 10, Stevensville, MD 21666 (20-1080) Sewage permit to install a septic tank effluent pump and sewer main at the site of Tower Gardens
ST. MARY’S
- CHARLOTTE HALL LUMBER YARD – 29850 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20662. Application received for Natural Wood Waste Recycling General Permit Application
- ST. JOHN’S PROPERTIES, INC – 2560 Lord Baltimore Dr, Baltimore, MD 21244 (10-1086) Sewage permit to construct upgrades to existing sewage pump station at the site of Oak Crest Rd, .04 miles north of Route 235
TALBOT
- TOWN OF ST. MICHAELS – 100 Mill St, P.O. Box 206, St. Michaels, MD 21663 (20-1068) Water permit to construct renovations and sanitary repairs to the elevated tank at the site of 1001 S Talbot St
WASHINGTON
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES – HBF2 – 13905 Crayton Blvd, Hagerstown, MD 21742. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- C. WILLIAM HETZER, INC – 9401 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA3 Groundwater – Renewal Application
- CALIBER COLLISION CENTER #3048 – 367 E Franklin St, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for Scrap Tire General Collection Facility License Application
- CLEAR SPRING WTP – 12068 National Pike (US Route 40), Clear Spring, MD 21722. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- DANIEL G. SCHUSTER CONCRETE/HAGERSTOWN READY MIX CONCRETE PLANT – 1000 Sherman Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for GP for (1) Concrete Batch Plant
- DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM SUPPLIED BY HIGHFIELD WATER SYSTEM – 144078 Water Company Rd, Cascade, MD 21719. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM SUPPLIED BY MT. AETNA WATER SYSTEM – 10221 Crystal Falls Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- QUICK MART – 700 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for GP for (1) Large Motor Vehicle Refueling Facility
- SHARPSBURG WTP – 17070 Shepherdstown Pike, Sharpsburg, MD 21782. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
WICOMICO
- PERDUE AGRIBUSINESS LLC – 6906 Zion Church Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) replacement control device for an existing pellet mill line.
- SALISBURY UNIVERSITY – 1101 Camden Ave, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)
- STEEPLECHASE WATER WORKS – 27691 Polo Ct, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
WORCESTER
- DELMARVA PARK WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – 9916 Golf Course Rd, Ste 13, West Ocean City, MD 21842. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- MBID OF DELAWARE, LLC – 5 Powell Ln, Collingswood, NJ 21811 (20-1078) Sewage permit to construct a lift station upgrade at the site of 312 Maple Ave
- TOWN OF OCEAN CITY – 204 65th St, Bldg E, Ocean City, MD 21842 (20-1065) Sewage permit to construct secondary clarifier improvements at the site of 6405 Seabay Dr
- TOWN OF BERLIN – 10 William St, Berlin, MD 21811 (20-1071) Water permit to recoat the interior of the water tower 94 Franklin Ave
Permits Issued 7/16/2020 thru 8/15/2020
ANNE ARUNDEL
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, c/o Maribel Moore, Millersville, MD 21108 (19-22-1090) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater force main at the site of 2nd Ave, Edgemont, Beach Dr and Evelyn Gingell
- COPPER CANYON GRILL – 7051 Arundel Mills Blvd, Hanover, MD 21076. Issued 003-1228-8-0355 GP for (1) Charbroiler
- EAST CAMPUS BUILDING 3 (ECB3) – TEMPORARY CONCRETE FACILITY – 9499 Rockenbach Rd, Fort Meade, MD 20755. Issued GDP New Registration
- ECOLOGY SERVICES, INC. – 8240 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Issued GDP New Registration
- H A WAGNER GENERATING STATION – 3000 Brandon Shores Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Issued Permit
- NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION – 900 International Dr, Linthicum, MD 21090. Issued GDP New Registration
- POCAHONTAS CREEK MARINA – 3365 Pocahontas Dr, Edgewater, MD 21037. Issued GDP Renewal Registration
- PROJECT – FORT GEORGE G. MEADE – 2212 Chisholm Ave, Fort George G. Meade, MD 207555115. Issued Permit
BALTIMORE CITY
- ASHBURTON WATER TREATMENT PLANT – 3001 Druid Park Dr, Baltimore, MD 21215. Issued Permit
- BELTS BUSINESS CENTER – 606-608 Folcroft St, Baltimore City, MD 21224. Issued GDP New Registration
- W. R. GRACE & CO. – DAVISON CHEMICAL – 5500 Chemical Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Issued Permit
- WMA-INDUSTRIAL AND GENERAL PERMITS – 1800 Washington Blvd, Ste 455, Baltimore, MD 21230. Issued Permit
BALTIMORE
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DCA6 – 6001 Bethlehem Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21219. Issued GDP New Registration
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC. – DBA3 SPACE 2 – 22 Marshfield Court, Essex, MD 21221. Issued GDP New Registration
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC. HBA2 – 3510 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227. Issued GDP New Registration
- BARTON BRANDS OF MARYLAND – 2200 Monumental Rd, Baltimore, MD 21227. Issued GDP New Registration
- BRICK BODIES REISTERSTOWN – 2 Chartley Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Issued GDP New Registration
- CENTRAL ACCEPTANCE FACILITY – 10275 Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Issued GDP Modification Registration
- EDWARD KISSINGER – 1614 Sparks Rd, Sparks, MD 21152. Issued GDP New Registration
- JAY BENGTSON – 12641 Fork Rd, Fork, MD 21051. Issued GDP New Registration
- STELLA MARIS, INC. – 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. Issued 005-0238-5-2485 and 5-2486 GP for (2) small FBE
- STEVENSON VILLAGE, LLC – 10415 Stevenson Rd, Stevenson, MD 21153 (20-16-1055) Water permit to construct a water storage treatment system at the site of 1840 Hillside and 10401-10441 Stevenson Roads
CALVERT
- NAVAL FACILITIES ENGINEERING COMMAND (NAVFAC) – 58 Bennion Rd, Annapolis MD 21402 (20-14-1053) Water permit to clean and repair an elevated storage tank at the site of the Naval Research Lab at Chesapeake Beach
- NAVAL FACILITIES ENGINEERING COMMAND (NAVFAC) – 58 Bennion Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402 (20-14-1054) Water permit to construct a sodium hypochlorite treatment system and pumping stations at the site of the Naval Research Lab at Chesapeake Beach
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND – CHESAPEAKE BIOLOGICAL LABORATORY – Farren Ave, Solomons, MD 20688. Issued Permit
CAROLINE
- DENTON WWTP – 650 Legion Rd, Denton, MD 21629. Issued Permit
CECIL
- UNION HOSPITAL – 106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921. Issued 015-0004-9-0237 and 9-0238 GP for (2) Emer Generators
CHARLES
- GENON MID-ATLANTIC, LLC MORGANTOWN GENERATING STATION – 12620 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664. Issued Permit
- NICE/MIDDLETON BRIDGE RMC BATCH PLANT – Orland Park Rd, Newburg, MD 20664. Issued GDP New Registration
- POTOMAC HEIGHTS MUTUAL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION – 200 Cedar Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640 (19-14-1059) Water permit to construct a hydro pneumatic tank at the site of Holly Lane
- RELAX INN WWTP – 9340 Crain Hwy, Bel Alton, MD 20611. Issued Permit
- ST. CHARLES COMMUNITY, LLC c/o LENNAR 20-SP-1142 – 7035 Albert Einstein Dr, Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21040
FREDERICK
- KEMPTOWN SCHOOL WWTP – 3456 Kemptown Church Rd, Monrovia, MD 21770. Issued Permit
- US NATIONAL PARK SERVICE – MONOCACY BATTLEFIELD – Araby Church Rd, Frederick, MD 21704. Issued GDP New Registration
- GRANTSVILLE WWTP – 10300 Block of National Pike, Grantsville, MD 21536. Issued Permit
- KEYSER’S RIDGE WWTP – National Pike & Holliday Rd, Grantsville, MD 21536. Issued Permit
GARRETT
- THRASHER GROUP, INC. – 600 White Oaks Blvd, Bridgeport, WV 26330 (19-15:16-1087) Water permit to construct a water well, piping, and filter additions at the site of Accident
HARFORD
- ALLAN MYERS MD, INC. – 79-SP-0119-2 – 2011 Belair Rd, Fallston, MD 21047
- CITY OF ABERDEEN – 60 N Parke St, Aberdeen MD 21001 (20-13-1030) Water permit to install a third water boosting pump at the site of 687 Plater St
- CITY OF ABERDEEN – 60 N Parke St, Aberdeen MD 21001 (20-25-1039) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant improvement at the site of 361 Michael Lane
- CITY OF ABERDEEN WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – 411 S Post Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Issued GDP New Registration
- HAVRE DE GRACE WTP (CITY) – 415 St John St, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Issued Permit
- ROYAL FARMS #294 – 1105 S Mountain Rd, Joppa, MD 21085. Issued 025-0696-9-0518 GP for Large Motor Vehicle Refueling
HOWARD
- AT&T CORPORATION – 7125 Columbia Gateway Dr, 1st Fl, Columbia, MD 21046. Issued 027-0605-9-0437 GP for (1) Emer Gen
- CATTAIL CREEK COUNTRY CLUB – 3600 Cattail Creek Dr, Glenwood, MD 21738. Issued 027-0287-8-0175 and 8-0176 GP for (2) Charbroilers
- HIGHLAND LAKE COMMUNITY HOA/SWM POND – 6615 Blackwatch Lane, Highland, MD 20777. Issued GDP New Registration
- MONTPELIER 6 – 7651 Montpelier Rd, Laurel, MD 20723. Issued 027-0701-9-0436GP for Emer Generator
KENT
- DAVID A. BRAMBLE, INC. – 84-SP-0173-B – 705 Morgneck Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620
- MILLARD REED – 89-SP-0316-2 – To Jonathan F. Reed and Robin Reed May, 24911 Chestertown Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620
MONTGOMERY
- GENON DICKERSON GENERATING STATION – 21200 Martinsburg Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842. Issued Permit
- HYATTSTOWN WWTP – 25750 Frederick Rd, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Issued Permit
PRINCE GEORGE’S
- BARDON, INC. – 10-SP-1081-1- 6401 Golden Triangle Dr, Ste 400, Greenbelt, MD 20770
- BARDON, INC. – 77-SP-0038-F – 6401 Golden Triangle Dr, Ste 400, Greenbelt MD 20770
- CITY OF BOWIE – 15901 Excalibur Rd, Bowie, MD 20715 (20-14-1016) Water permit to clean and paint a water storage tank a chloramine system at the site of 3703 Media Lane
- GENON CHALK POINT LLC GENERATING STATION – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608. Issued Permit
- PEPCO FORESTVILLE SERVICE CENTER – 8300 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Issued 033-2580-9-1575 GP for Small Motor Vehicle Refueling
QUEEN ANNE’S
- DAVID A. BRAMBLE, INC – 83-SP-0153-D – P.O. Box 419, Chestertown, MD 21620
- MDNR – WILDLIFE AND HERITAGE SERVICE – Everett Road, Sudlersville, MD. Issued GDP New Registration
SOMERSET
- GERARD DUMSHA – 05-SP-0996-B – 10785 Old Princess Anne Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853
- SOMERSET COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT – 01-SO-0003 – 11916 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD 21853
ST. MARY’S
- FISHER CHICKEN PROCESSING PLANT – 36723 Dixie Lyon Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Issued 037-0158-8-0021 GP for (1) Charbroiler
- HOWLIN CONCRETE, INC – 09-SP-1063 -P.O. Box 2000, Gambrills, MD 21054
- HOWLIN CONCRETE, INC – 10-SP-1079-A P.O. Box 2000, Gambrills, MD 21054
- HOWLIN CONCRETE, INC – 14-SP-1112 – P.O. Box 2000, Gambrills, MD 21054
WASHINGTON
- CLEAR SPRING WWTP – 13081 Burnie Kinsell Dr, Clear Spring, MD 21722. Issued Permit
- DANIEL G. SCHUSTER CONCRETE/HAGERSTOWN READY MIX CONCRETE PLANT – 1000 Sherman Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued 043-0450-6-0746 GP for Concrete Batch Plant
- QUICK MART – 700 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued 043-0329-9-0236 GP for Large Motor Vehicle Refueling
WICOMICO
- MARDELA MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOLS – 24940 Delmar Rd, Mardela Springs, MD 21837. Issued Permit
WORCESTER
- BARCLAY WATER MANAGEMENT – 55 Chapel St, Ste 400, Newton, MA 02458 (20-16-1031) Water permit to construct a chloramine system at the site of 12601 Coastal Hwy
- DNR FOREST SERVICE CHESAPEAKE AND POCOMOKE FORESTS – 6572 Snow Hill Rd, Snow Hill, MD 21863. Issued GDP New Registration