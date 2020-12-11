For the Record – August

The following are partial lists by county of permit, license, and certification applications and issuances as well as other permitting activity at the Maryland Department of the Environment. For more information on these permits, please contact Amanda Degen at (410) 537-4120.

MOUNTAINVIEW LANDFILL, INC. – 91-SP-0396 – 13300 New Georges Creek Rd, SW Frostburg, MD 21532

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DBA2 – 7548 New Ridge Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS -445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1067) Sewage permit to construct sewage pump station upgrades at the site of 8113 Stone Haven Dr

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1079) Sewage permit to construct a force main at the site of Chesapeake Harbour Dr and Edgewood Rd

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 2662 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 (20-1072) Sewage permit to upgrade the sewage pumping station at the intersection of Marley Ave and First St

BWI THURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT – 7001 Aviation Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Minor Mod Application

DARK HORSE ENTERPRISES, INC. – 8249 Waterford Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ECOLOGY SERVICES, INC. – 8240 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MILLERSVILLE LANDFILL & RESOURCE RECOVERY FACILITY – 389 Burns Crossing Rd, Severn, MD 21144. Application received for 2020 24-003-0886 Renewal Part 70 PTO for Landfill

NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY – 9800 Savage Rd, Fort George G. Meade, MD 20755. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY ANNAPOLIS – 181 Wainwright Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402. (20-1085) Water permit to replace current sludge pumps with two double disc pumps at the site of Bldg 591, near Perry Circle

POCAHONTAS CREEK MARINA – 3365 Pocahontas Dr, Edgewater, MD 21037. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Renew GDP Renewal NOI

SHADY OAKS TURF FARM, AA-043 – 720 Holly Landing Rd, West River, MD 20778. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application