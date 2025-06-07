For immediate release:

June 6, 2025 Contact: Brittany Marshall

Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov

Governor Moore and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott Operational Update on Response to Diesel Fuel Spill in Harbor East

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott this evening issued the following operational update regarding the diesel fuel spill in Harbor East.

The State of Maryland, City of Baltimore, and United States Coast Guard continued to clean up the remnants of the diesel fuel spill that originated from Johns Hopkins on Wed., June 4. The spill remains contained in the marina at the South Central Avenue Bridge in Harbor East.

As part of their ongoing cooperation, Johns Hopkins reported an update that approximately five thousand gallons of diesel fuel are believed to have leaked. There continue to be no impacts to drinking water or air quality in the area.

As the operation is transitioning from an emergency response to a remediation response, the Maryland Department of the Environment, in partnership with the United States Coast Guard and in coordination with the City of Baltimore, will assume oversight of the sustained cleanup operation beginning tomorrow. Contractors hired by Johns Hopkins will continue work to clean the remaining spill onsite.

As the scope of the cleanup remains fluid, the scene is expected to remain active over the weekend. Contractors have taken additional proactive measures to reduce the potential for fuel to spread further in the harbor as flushing continues and rain is expected over the weekend.

Effective immediately, service along the Harbor Connector #1 Line from Maritime Park (Landing 8) to Locust Point (Landing 10) is suspended until further notice as response crews continue their work. Harbor Connector Routes 2 and 3 will continue to operate. The Water Taxi and Harbor Trolley will also be affected by the closure. The Charm City Circulator is starting to run a shuttle service from Fleet and Caroline to Key Hwy and Hull Street for Harbor Connector passengers that need transport due to suspended Connector service. In addition, all watercraft should avoid the area between Harbor Point and Henderson’s Wharf until further notice.

The Central Avenue roadway will remain closed between Lancaster and Point Street as operations continue. These closures include pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

For continued traffic and commuter updates, please check Baltimore City Department of Transportation on social media @bmorecitydot or visit transportation.baltimorecity.gov.

