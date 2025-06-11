Submit Release
Maryland Department of the Environment Announces $20 Million for Town of Hampstead to Mitigate “Forever Chemicals”

BALTIMORE (June 11, 2025) – The Maryland Board of Public Works today unanimously approved nearly $20 million in funding to support the Town of Hampstead’s efforts to address PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination in its drinking water system.

PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” are human-made compounds that have been used in a wide range of consumer products, leading to contamination of the environment. In 2021, elevated PFAS levels were detected in one of Hampstead’s drinking water wells, leading to its removal from service.

“When we invest in modern water infrastructure, we’re not just protecting public health—we’re laying the foundation for economic growth,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “Clean, reliable water is essential to attracting new businesses, supporting local jobs, and building resilient communities. This funding helps Hampstead today and strengthens Maryland’s economy for the future.”

The board – made up of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman – approved a $19 grant and $1.5 million in loan forgiveness to the town for the construction of a centralized treatment facility. The estimated total cost of the project is $30.8 million. Moore included more than $130 million in his FY 2026 budget for clean drinking water.

Maryland is leading the way in tackling this problem with a strong, science-based approach that puts public health first. The state has passed some of the nation’s most comprehensive laws to limit contaminants in consumer products, firefighting foam, and food packaging. The department has tested public drinking water systems across the state and launched pilot studies in rivers and oysters. 

 

For more information on these contaminants, check out our interactive storymap.

 

