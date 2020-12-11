Global Megatrends and New Technologies Will Drive Growth in the Discrete Automation Market

ARC market research reveals a positive capital investment outlook for automation products and software employed by the discrete manufacturing industries.

New features are being incorporated to control production processes more precisely, improve functionalities, reduce energy consumption, expand operational visibility, and enhance decision support.”
— Himanshu Shah, Senior Analyst
DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC Advisory Group’s latest market research on Automation and Software Expenditures for Discrete Industries reveals that, once the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic declines, the capital investment outlook remains positive for the range of automation products and software employed by the discrete manufacturing industries. The macro trends that underlie the growth in this market remain in place. These include globalization, infrastructure expansion, emerging economies, digitalization, an increasing middle class in Asia, and the ongoing need to improve production and process controllability and reduce energy consumption.

“Each year, new products and capabilities in this market space provide higher value, driving investments in new equipment,” commented Himanshu Shah, Senior Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and principal author of this report. “New features are being incorporated to control production processes more precisely, improve functionalities, reduce energy consumption, expand operational visibility, increase plant safety, and provide contextualized and time-relevant information to improve decision support at multiple levels within a manufacturing enterprise."

ABOUT THE AUTOMATION AND SOFTWARE EXPENDITURES FOR THE DISCRETE INDUSTRIES MARKET RESEARCH

This ARC research explores current and historical market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides global and regional forecasts for automation and software expenditures in the discrete automation market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes market share forecasts by world region, industry, and product type.

This new research, available as Market Analysis Report (PDF), provides an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues.

For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.

Paul Miller
ARC Advisory Group
+ +1 781-471-1141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Megatrends and New Technologies Will Drive Growth in the Discrete Automation Market

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Paul Miller
ARC Advisory Group
+ +1 781-471-1141
Company/Organization
ARC Advisory Group
3 Allied Drive
Dedham, Massachusetts, 02026
United States
+1 781-471-1141
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. In this challenging time of digital transformation and technology convergence, ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of information technologies (IT), operational technologies (OT), engineering technologies (ET), industrial cybersecurity, and associated business trends. Our analysts and consultants based in the US and around the world have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience needed to help our clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. We provide technology supplier clients with strategic market research and help end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

ARC Advisory Group

More From This Author
Global Megatrends and New Technologies Will Drive Growth in the Discrete Automation Market
Environmental, Health & Safety System Market Experiencing Digital Transformation
Distributed Control Systems Market Not Likely to Return to Previous Levels Until 2025 According to Latest ARC Research
View All Stories From This Author