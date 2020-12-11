Global Megatrends and New Technologies Will Drive Growth in the Discrete Automation Market
ARC market research reveals a positive capital investment outlook for automation products and software employed by the discrete manufacturing industries.
New features are being incorporated to control production processes more precisely, improve functionalities, reduce energy consumption, expand operational visibility, and enhance decision support.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC Advisory Group’s latest market research on Automation and Software Expenditures for Discrete Industries reveals that, once the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic declines, the capital investment outlook remains positive for the range of automation products and software employed by the discrete manufacturing industries. The macro trends that underlie the growth in this market remain in place. These include globalization, infrastructure expansion, emerging economies, digitalization, an increasing middle class in Asia, and the ongoing need to improve production and process controllability and reduce energy consumption.
— Himanshu Shah, Senior Analyst
“Each year, new products and capabilities in this market space provide higher value, driving investments in new equipment,” commented Himanshu Shah, Senior Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and principal author of this report. “New features are being incorporated to control production processes more precisely, improve functionalities, reduce energy consumption, expand operational visibility, increase plant safety, and provide contextualized and time-relevant information to improve decision support at multiple levels within a manufacturing enterprise."
ABOUT THE AUTOMATION AND SOFTWARE EXPENDITURES FOR THE DISCRETE INDUSTRIES MARKET RESEARCH
This ARC research explores current and historical market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides global and regional forecasts for automation and software expenditures in the discrete automation market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes market share forecasts by world region, industry, and product type.
This new research, available as Market Analysis Report (PDF), provides an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
