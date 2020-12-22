BADGERLAND DISPOSAL AWARDED EXCLUSIVE SEVEN-YEAR RESIDENTIAL WASTE, RECYCLING CONTRACT SERVING THE CITY OF EDGERTON
Edgerton is Badgerland’s fifth awarded municipal contract in 2020MILTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive seven-year residential waste and recycling contract serving the City of Edgerton and its 1,904 households, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
“We extend a warm welcome to the City of Edgerton and look forward to providing Edgerton residents with a smooth transition backed by an exceptional customer experience,” said Badgerland Disposal Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken.
In addition to the City of Edgerton, Badgerland announced new waste and recycling contracts with the Town of West Bend (effective July 2020), the City of Evansville (effective Jan. 1, 2021), the Town of Westport (effective Jan. 1, 2021) and the Village of Reeseville (effective Jan. 1, 2021).
“These key municipal wins advance our mission to create a greener Wisconsin,” Roesken added. “In addition to traditional waste and recycling, Badgerland is pleased to offer residents and businesses access to a host of temporary services, including portable restrooms and roll-off dumpsters.”
About Badgerland Disposal
Headquartered in Milton, Wisc., Badgerland Disposal is Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland serves 20,000 residential and commercial customers across southern Wisconsin with an unyielding commitment to safety, the environment and an exceptional customer experience. Badgerland operates with a customer- and community-first approach to waste and recycling services, helping keep Wisconsin’s neighborhoods clean, green and thriving.
