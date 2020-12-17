BADGERLAND DISPOSAL AWARDED FIVE-YEAR EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL CONTRACT SERVING THE CITY OF EVANSVILLE
Effective Jan. 1, 2021, the contract is Badgerland’s fourth municipal award in 2020MILTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive five-year residential waste and recycling contract serving 2,150 households in the City of Evansville, Rock County, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
“We welcome the residents and City of Evansville to the Badgerland family, and look forward to providing sustainability-focused waste and recycling services,” said Badgerland Disposal Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken.
In addition to the City of Evansville, Badgerland announced new waste and recycling contracts with the Town of West Bend (effective July 2020), the Town of Westport (effective Jan. 1, 2021), the City of Edgerton (effective Jan. 1, 2021) and the Village of Reeseville (effective Jan. 1, 2021).
“These key municipal wins for Badgerland advance our mission to create a greener Wisconsin,” Roesken added. “We look forward to servicing residents of the City of Evansville and to continued growth in the year ahead.”
About Badgerland Disposal
Headquartered in Milton, Wisc., Badgerland Disposal is Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland serves 20,000 residential and commercial customers across southern Wisconsin with an unyielding commitment to safety, the environment and an exceptional customer experience. Badgerland operates with a customer- and community-first approach to waste and recycling services, helping keep Wisconsin’s neighborhoods clean, green and thriving.
