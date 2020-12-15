BADGERLAND DISPOSAL SCORES SEVEN-YEAR EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL WASTE AND RECYCLING CONTRACT WITH THE VILLAGE OF REESEVILLE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive seven-year residential waste and recycling contract serving the Village of Reeseville, Dodge County, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
“We’re excited to welcome the Village of Reeseville to the Badgerland family and look forward to providing a smooth transition and an exceptional customer experience,” said Badgerland Disposal Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken. “This new municipal partnership compliments Badgerland’s growing market presence in Dodge County and adds to a growing list of new municipal partnership wins in 2020.”
In addition to the Village of Reeseville, Badgerland announced new waste and recycling contracts with the Town of West Bend (effective July 2020), the Town of Westport (effective Jan. 1, 2021) and the City of Evansville (effective Jan. 1, 2021) and the City of Edgerton (effective Jan. 1, 2021).
“Badgerland is dedicated to providing the Village of Reeseville residents with sustainable service for the next seven years with a focus on the customer experience,” said Roesken. “We look forward to servicing the Village of Reeseville residents in January and we are prepared to provide them with a smooth transition.”
About Badgerland Disposal
Headquartered in Milton, Wisc., Badgerland Disposal is Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland serves 20,000 residential and commercial customers across southern Wisconsin with an unyielding commitment to safety, the environment and an exceptional customer experience. Badgerland operates with a customer- and community-first approach to waste and recycling services, helping keep Wisconsin’s neighborhoods clean, green and thriving.
