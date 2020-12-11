SuperDeker and Hockey Wraparound Announce Strategic Partnership
Hockey Wraparound and SuperDeker are teaming up to combine Wraparound’s top selling blade protectors with SuperDeker’s advanced hockey training system.
This relationship sparked organically. I brought home a Wraparound for my son to try and we realized quickly that it was the perfect solution for keeping our SuperDeker looking brand new.
— Andy Healey
Grapevine, Texas: Hockey Wraparound and SuperDeker are pleased to announce that they have teamed up to combine Wraparound’s top selling blade protectors with SuperDeker’s advanced hockey training system.
As part of the partnership, SuperDeker will distribute Hockey Wraparound Blade Protectors via SuperDeker.com. Blade Protectors eliminate the possibility of tape residue and scuﬀ marks from your hockey stick on the game’s playing surface. In turn, Hockey Wraparound will extend exclusive oﬀers to their fan base including SuperDeker products. Both companies have also committed to shared media across their social channels.
Lee Elias, the Team Leader of Hockey Wraparound, commented on the partnership, “We are always looking for innovative ways that our product can be used to help grow the game. SuperDeker is a household name in the hockey community, so upon realizing that the Wraparound could enhance that experience, we were 100% in. We are looking forward to helping and interacting with hockey families while also logging some serious time on our SuperDeker in the process.”
Andy Healey, Commercial Oﬃcer at SuperDeker, also said, “This relationship sparked organically. I brought home a Wraparound for my son to try and we realized quickly that it was the perfect solution for keeping our SuperDeker looking brand new. Both the Wraparound and SuperDeker teams take a trust-first approach with our fans and we are very excited to put this partnership into eﬀect.”
About Gambit Training Technologies: Gambit Training Technologies is the owner of the SuperDeker Advanced Hockey Training System, accessory line of products and patents covering interactive sports training devices. Please go to https://superdeker.com/ or https://hockeywraparound.com/ for more information.
