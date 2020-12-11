Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet Dec. 17

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet via video conference Dec. 17.

The commission will meet for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email. To join the business meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.