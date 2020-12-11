The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment Opens New Center in Pineville, NC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment (“CCABA”) announced today that they are now offering Applied Behavioral Analysis (“ABA”) treatment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) at their new center in Pineville, NC. CCABA is currently accepting new client enrollment applications from prospective clients, as well as referrals from healthcare providers for the Pineville location, which is located at 10516 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.
At over 7,200 square feet, the state-of-the-art Pineville location provides an ideal care setting for clients to receive high-quality ABA services across a wide range of learning environments. The center will have dedicated one-on-one focused treatment rooms, as well as a large, open-concept gross-motor environment, in which natural environment training, socialization with peers and play-based learning can all occur. The Pineville center will also house a dedicated space for participants in CCABA’s Classroom Readiness Program, a structured program designed to support children with ASD, 3 to 7 years in age, in socializing and learning with their peers in a group context. Furthermore, the center will house a dedicated training area to host CCABA’s ongoing training and professional development programs for clinical team members as well as skills training for family members and caregivers.
CCABA CEO, Keith Laabs, recently shared his excitement over the opening of the new Pineville center. “We are thrilled to be opening the new Pineville Center, which will allow CCABA to advance our core mission of expanding access to the highest-quality ABA services. The Pineville location represents exactly the type of setting where all individuals, clients and team members alike, are encouraged and enabled to think big, have fun, and do good! We are excited for this center to be opening, as the first of many more clinics in our pipeline, which will allow us to better serve families across North Carolina”, said Laabs.
CCABA’s Pineville center will be overseen by Clinic Lead and BCBA, Ashley Conforti, who brings many years of behavior analysis experience to the Pineville team. Conforti commented, “We are excited to be able to serve families more conveniently in the Southwest Charlotte region, through our comprehensive and focused service offerings, and provision of both center-based and home-based care.”
CCABA is a leading provider of ABA services in North Carolina, and has served hundreds of families in North Carolina since the Company’s founding in 2006. CCABA is an in-network ABA service provider with most commercial payors, and also serves Medicaid and TRICARE populations across the state. The Pineville center represents CCABA’s fourth center, adding to the Company’s existing clinical footprint currently spanning the broader Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Fayetteville metros. Families who are interested in applying for ABA services may do so on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e-mailing a member of CCABA’s team at intake@carolinacenterforaba.com.
Brandon Garcilazo
Brandon Garcilazo
The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment
