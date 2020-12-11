The Thinkubator Announces Virtual Solution Days in Partnership With ReThink Food and Margaret Sullivan Studio

Strategy Graphic

"Solution Days are the culmination of a semester-long paid work-based learning youth consultancy internship.”

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based nonprofit organization, announces The Thinkubator Solves Solution Days that will be held on Wednesday, December 16 with client ReThink Food and Thursday, December 17 with Margaret Sullivan Studio. Solution Day is the culmination of several months of The Thinkubator Innovators (youth interns) working with facilitators to ideate solutions to complex societal and organizational challenges posed by each respective client. The Thinkubator Solves is a youth-led design thinking think tank consultancy program co-designed by HERE to HERE, DreamYard, The Do School, and The Bronx PIC where Innovators (students), with the support of professionals, craft solutions to real-world challenges.

On Wednesday December 16 at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, The Thinkubator Innovators will present their recommendations to ReThink Food’s challenge of combating food insecurity in the Bronx. After several months of undergoing a design thinking process and collaborating with ReThink Food staff, the Innovators will leverage ReThink Food’s ReThink Cafe model as a basis for their innovative recommendations. The Team from ReThink Food is very excited about the opportunity to hear the final recommendations from The Thinkubator Innovators. "Being part of The Thinkubator has been an amazing, eye opening experience. It has shown me new insight into how I view the company I work for and the mission of ReThink Food. The excitement from the students is contagious and the mentoring from its teachers is inspiring. Every business should experience this amazing program and allow The Thinkubator students to present an innovative solution to an internal challenge you are facing" stated Mateusz Lilpop, Executive Director of Operations at Rethink Food.

On Thursday, December 17 at 5:00 p.m on Zoom, a different cohort of Thinkubator Innovators will present to Margaret Sullivan Studio (MSS) on identifying and designing a third space for youth public consumption. The challenge proposed by MSS: “How might we design the perfect third place experience for youth in the Bronx?” has generated a large buzz among Innovators and their friends and prove to be difficult for Innovators to settle on their top three recommendations for the design firm. In anticipation of Solution Day, Margaret Sullivan Studio team is “ encouraged by the creativity and vision that these youth have developed over the course of The Thinkubator's workshop to re-imagine what they want for their community's public spaces and public institutions.”

Solution Days are a great opportunity to demonstrate the competencies learned in the consultancy experience and showcase the talent in the Bronx. Our Innovators reflected on their Thinkubator Solves experiences and commented the following:

“The Thinkubator has allowed me to grow and develop past this point in my life, in which I felt I would be stuck forever.” --Marco Pichardo, Innovator

“Interning with ReThink Food created an environment where I was creatively challenged as a result I was forced to think deep, pay attention to details, and most importantly, I was able to work with my peers from different backgrounds to come up with a solution for something that was bigger than all of us.” --Taibou Diallo, Innovator

“The Thinkubator Solves program is a great opportunity that allows you to meet new people and help organizations such as Margaret Sullivan Studios. Our Solves challenge was to create a "third place" in the Bronx for youth to engage in enriching activities in a comforting environment. My cohort and I would agree that this challenge has been fulfilling and we are excited to present our recommendations for a third place in the Bronx.”

--Jydin Harwell, Innovator

We invite the public to attend both Solution Days and see Bronx youth in action. We have so much talent here in the Bronx and we would like to showcase this to businesses, government, nonprofits, educators, and other youth. “The Thinkubator Solves is one of many work-based learning opportunities that we provide to Bronx youth. Innovators are provided with practical, hands-on experience with design thinking, project management, strategic thinking, communication and group work - all necessary skills to be successful in the complex, global world” states Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator. We invite you to learn more about our events and register at www.thethinkubator.org/events.

More about The Thinkubator:

The Thinkubator exists to train, educate, and connect Bronx youth to work-based learning experiences, employment, and educational opportunities. Youth are connected to businesses, nonprofits, elected officials, and government to partake in our U.S. democracy and impact change. We seek to prepare diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx to succeed in the workplace and the world. The Thinkubator aspires to a world where young people from the Bronx are trained, educated, and empowered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges.