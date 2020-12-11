EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics, Inc. expanding operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics, Inc., a subsidiary of the Germany-based EuWe Group, today announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The $8.6 million investment will create 16 new jobs.

Established in 1968, the EuWe Group is a producer of high-quality plastic products worldwide for the automobile industry. Headquartered in Lauf, Germany, outside Nuremberg, the company also has facilities in Czechia and Mexico.

Located at 171 Alliance Parkway in Williamston, EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics, Inc.’s expansion will include the acquisition of 13 acres where the company will expand its current production facility.

The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2021. Individuals interested in joining the EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Anderson County a $75,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are grateful for the significant role both the state of South Carolina and Anderson County have played in supporting our decision in 2015 and now again in 2020. With this expansion, EuWe will be able to solidify its position in the region as a premium tier 1 supplier and contribute more to the success of our customers, business partners and employees in the Upstate.” -EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics, Inc. CFO Dr. J. Kevin Smith

“EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics, Inc. continues to thrive in Anderson County, and today’s announcement of their expansion is tremendous news for Team South Carolina. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for this great company.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"Helping our existing industry continue to grow is a key part of our economic strategy. This investment announcement by EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics, Inc. is excellent news for Anderson County and the state of South Carolina." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“How blessed we are to have the best people, education, logistics and quality of life here in Anderson! Congratulations and best wishes for continued success to EuWe Eugen Wexler.” -Anderson County Council District Seven Member Hon. M. Cindy Wilson