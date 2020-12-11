Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Railroad Repairs To Impact Traffic In Farwell

FARWELL—FM 292, in the city of Farwell, will be closed to traffic on Dec. 15—16, 2020, to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to safely perform routine maintenance work on the railroad crossing.

FM 292 traffic will be detoured around the work area using US 60. The repair work is expected to be completed and the road reopened to traffic Wednesday afternoon. Work will take place weather permitting. 

