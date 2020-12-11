BuySellRam.com Announces New Technology Scholarships For Three Undergraduate Students
EINPresswire.com/ -- BuySellRam.com has launched their BSR Technology Scholarship, which will award up to three undergraduate students $1,500 each to be used for their higher education tuition.
All applicants must be enrolled, or due to be enrolled, as a full-time student at an accredited US college or university for the semester that they are applying to receive the scholarship. Applicants are not required to have a minimum GPA. Domestic, international, undocumented students, and students attending online universities are all eligible.
From the scholarship donors:
“At BuySellRam, we believe in technology powering the world positively, and strive to set up an easy marketplace where our customers can buy and sell ram and memory, processors/CPU’s, iPhones, and all other used computer equipment.
Technology continues to change the way we communicate, work, and live every day. At BSR, we pride ourselves on facilitating technology to our customers and providing them to those who need it.
We understand that whether for business or personal, high quality technology is essential in powering the bright minds behind it.
We’d love to hear the perspective of the next generation. We’ve created a $1,500 scholarship for up to three (3) undergraduate students each who can display how technology has changed their life and how they plan on continuing to use it during their studies.”
Scholarship applicants must submit an essay answering questions on how technology has shaped their life, and how they plan on continuing to use tech in their studies. All applications must be submitted by March 15, 2021.
Applicants may find full details and apply here. For more information on BuySellRam’s services, please visit http://www.buysellram.com
BuySellRam.com
