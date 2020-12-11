VARStreet Announces Integration with DocuSign
The integration will accelerate sales quoting and expedite quote turnaround time for VARStreet users.
VARStreet always strives to give it's customers an added advantage, and this integration with DocuSign is another step towards arming our users with new-age automation technology.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
VARStreet, a leading business management solution provider widely popular with the IT and office supplies VAR industry successfully completed the integration of DocuSign with their sales quotation and eCommerce applications.
DocuSign is an eSignature solution trusted by hundreds of millions of users worldwide to sign off on contracts, approvals, and other agreements.
VARStreet's integration with DocuSign will accelerate quote conversion times for current VARStreet users and also enhance the buying experience for their customers.
DocuSign eSignature can assist VARs in meeting the requirements of an electronic signature under section 10 of the Electronic Transactions Act 1999 (Cth). DocuSign meets some of the most stringent US, EU, and global security standards, and uses the strongest data encryption technologies available.
Shiv Agarwal, the Sales and Marketing Director for VARStreet, said, “We at VARStreet always strive to give our customers an added advantage in the highly competitive VAR industry, and this integration with DocuSign is another step towards arming our users with new-age automation technology to boost productivity, efficiencies and improve customer engagement and experiences.”
VARStreet’s software suite comprises an advanced sales quotation application, a trendy eCommerce platform, distributor catalog integrations and a free CRM.
They have several features like PunchOut, reporting and analytics, marketing capabilities, CPQ software and integrations with widely used software applications like NetSuite, Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, QuickBooks amongst others.
The integration with DocuSign will transform sales quoting and eCommerce processes especially for B2B and GovEd VARs.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
