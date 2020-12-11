Candice Georgiadis Sits Down with Kaganovsky Green & Michael Apostolos to Discuss Industry Change & Doing the Impossible
The world is resistive to change and that flies in the face of two recent interviewees of Candice Georgiadis. Below are excerpts from those interviews with links to the complete interviews. They Discuss industry change & doing the impossible, something many people are scared to do, step out, and get it done, make a difference even when people tell you it is impossible. Candice Georgiadis' work not only helps her clients reach a broader audience and tell their story to inspire others, it also builds their brand, their image, ultimately trust in their product and/or company. Reach out to her at the below contact options and get your company ahead of the competition!
Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?
I became inspired by the health benefits of taking an all-natural approach to what we put on and in our bodies. Many companies include harmful chemicals such as talc and aluminum in everyday products. Continued use of these harmful chemicals has been linked to cancer and other diseases. After my 3 friends were diagnosed with breast cancer, I sought out to find another way to keep women healthy through the use of natural products. As for the name, Freedom by George Michaels is my favorite song, so that was a huge inspiration to me in naming my brand.
Creating all-natural products can be difficult. It takes a lot of trial and error, but that requires determination. I knew eventually we would find the right scent, the right formula, and the best possible results, it just required time and effort. I did not want to have to choose between FREEDOM being effective or good for you. This was a huge concern for me when building the brand. However, we were able to achieve BOTH without comprise, which is why you need FREEDOM in your life!
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a brief story or example for each.
Trust your gut instinct, sometimes people are not invested in your plan and that is okay. Everyone will have an opinion and you do not have to listen to it. For example, I had male advisors that expressed I needed coaching because I did not always agree with them. When women are strong, they can be labeled as “bitchy”, but when men appear strong, they are labeled as “leaders.” I never understood this theory. One time, I was told I was a man-hater by my advisor (I am not and I am actively looking for a nice single one too!) because I disagreed with hiring a bookkeeper out of state. I fired my advisor and got that bookkeeper. They have been with us ever since — trust your gut instinct. And last but not least, if I had a dollar for every time my family or friends thought FREEDOM was a dumb idea or unfriended me because of my love for a natural deodorant, I could’ve self-funded this company years ago!
Michael Apostolos, founder and lead creative of Fourline
Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?
When I first started at age 15 and knew that I wanted to get into the industry. I was interning at a local lighting and production company. In my time there and before, I started working and found myself so impressed with the industry that I knew I wanted to pursue entertainment.
In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂
People, who did not understand the entertainment industry, kept pointing out how large of a task it is to break in. So, I was able to put that aside and keep pushing for my goals.
It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?
There was a culmination of many people who believed in me. They are artists, designers, managers and other industry creatives. I was given the opportunity to succeed and to fail. All these experiences have helped me grow.
When in high school, my parents never put the pressure on me that I had to go to college, graduate and get a traditional job. I always appreciated their openness to let me create freely and follow my dreams.
I made the decision to skip college. My parents were excited for me and wanted to make sure that I made the right decision and they were supportive and wanted to make sure I was happy in my decision.
