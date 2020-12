News Release - Burglary - Derby Barracs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504757

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 11-20-20 and 12-10-20

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 101 Troy VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Donna Thomas Brown

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-10-2020 VSP-Derby Barracks became aware of a burglary that occurred at a residence located on VT Rte 101 in the Town of Troy VT. This burglary occurred sometime within the past three weeks. Someone entered the garage and stole a portable generator. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby at 802-334-8881.

