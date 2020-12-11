LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Recently elected Majority Caucus Chair takes on labor issues

OLYMPIA—Last month, the House Democratic Caucus elected Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self as their new chair and, today, the Caucus approved committee assignments, including a significant change in her lineup.

Ortiz-Self, who represents Washington’s 21st Legislative District, will now have a seat on the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee.

“I am excited with this new position and looking forward to working alongside Chair Mike Sells,” said the Mukilteo Democrat, a member of the Washington Education Association, underscoring that her background makes her an ideal fit for the committee. “As an educator, I am a union member and will bring that experience to the table. As Majority Caucus Chair, I’ll bring a strong presence to the committee and will give a voice to labor issues at the leadership table.”

To join the Labor Committee, Ortiz-Self leaves the Transportation Committee after serving on it since her appointment on 2014. However, she will keep her membership on the Education Committee and the Children, Youth & Families Committee (formerly Human Services & Early Learning.)

“Children and families have always been priorities for me and that will never change. I am invested in continuing to improve the quality of our child development programs, ensuring a brighter future for our kids with better schools, and addressing issues of inequality in underserved communities.”

Ortiz-Self will also continue serving on the coveted Rules Committee, where decisions on which bills are brought to the Floor for a vote are made.

The 21st Legislative District covers part of Snohomish County including Mukilteo and part of Lynnwood, Edmonds, and Everett.