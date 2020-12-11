NDOT Dec. 14 Board Meeting Held Virtually

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is holding its next Board of Directors meeting on-line at 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 14, at www.nevadadot.com. Members of the public can view the meeting agenda and live meeting by visiting www.nevadadot.com and selecting “About NDOT” and “Transportation Board of Directors.” CLICK HERE for a direct link to the agenda.

Public comment related to specific agenda items and limited to 450 words or three minutes or less can be submitted through the following methods:

• Phone (during meeting): Dial 1-888-240-2560 / Meeting ID: 721627755 / Passcode: 4369 • Email: publiccomment@dot.nv.gov • On-line comments: https://www.nevadadot.com/doing-business/meeting-public-comments-form

Written public comment received by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 11 will be provided to the Board for review prior to the meeting and entered into the permanent record. Public comment received after 4 p.m. on Friday, December 11, and prior to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 14, will be included in the permanent record.

Following CDC public health guidelines, the on-line public meeting availability offers the public an opportunity to remotely view and provide public comment without participating in public gatherings which have potential to promote the spread of disease. NDOT appreciates the understanding of Nevadans as we continue accommodations to help ensure the safety and health of the public.