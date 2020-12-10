Massage Therapy Company Percussion Fitness Launches Holiday Give Back Promotion
Percussion Fitness Aims to Heal the World During the Holidays, Gifting Massage Therapy to Kenyan Villagers.
We’re thrilled to donate a portion of profits for every BuffEnuff Power Massager sold during our Give Back Promotion to bring hope and healing to underserved populations in Kenya.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for the perfect gift that gives back? Give the gift of daily relaxation and healing with the BuffEnuff® Power Massager! A powerful, portable, affordable solution to boosting workout recovery and treating aches and pains, BuffEnuff is developed by a top Chiropractor, Medical Massage Therapist, and Personal Trainer and is the ultimate recovery and healing device for everyday users.
Percussion Fitness, LLC led by Licensed Chiropractor Dr. Warren Bruhl, Massage Therapist Jason Auer-Sears and CrossFit trainer Jimmy Greninger is on a mission to bring clinical-grade percussive massage therapy to fitness enthusiasts and home users with the BuffEnuff® Power Massager and is sharing the healing with their Give Back Program supporting underserved populations in Kenya, East Africa.
During Percussion Fitness’s Give Back Promotion, a portion of proceeds will go towards bringing the healing power of percussive massage therapy to local villages in Kenya by arrangement with local charity, Dreamweaver International.
Purchase any BuffEnuff® product as a gift or treat yourself and get 10% off your purchase with coupon code: holiday10 from December 15, 2020 through December 24, 2020. Buff Enuff® Standard Package retails at $229.95 and includes 1 Battery, 1 charger, 2 plush crowns and 1 carry bag.
Available online at PercussionFitness.com, the BuffEnuff® Power Massager delivers professional-grade percussive therapy to tight muscles, trigger points and provides instant relief from tension and everyday aches and pains. Because it’s cordless, you can quickly relax tense muscles no matter your location. Ideal for myofascial release, workout recovery, deep tissue massage, clinical use, and at-home use.
“Having practiced chiropractic for over 30 years, I have used many healing modalities to help my patients,” says Percussion Fitness CEO, Dr. Warren Bruhl. “The BuffEnuff® power massager is now my number one tool I turn to for my patients, offering them pain relief, relaxation, and improved muscle recovery. My patients love the way the BuffEnuff® makes them feel before and after adjustments.”
The BuffEnuff® Power Massager features:
-3300 RPMs of deep, penetrating percussive vibrational therapy
-Cordless, battery operated power supply
-Convenient hand-held grips for self-care
-Soft application surface used for pain relief & muscle recovery
-Enhanced therapeutic value for clinical practitioners
“The BuffEnuff® Power Massager makes self-care easy and effective,” says LMT Auer-Sears. “Using BuffEnuff allows my clients to complete their own self-massage and stretching within a short amount of time and provides next level therapy during the massage session. At 3300 beats per minute, the BuffEnuff massager dilates blood vessels, warms fascia, releases adhesions while stimulating the nervous system, powerfully enhancing my manual techniques and stretching. I call it, “CPR for the Muscles.”
How the BuffEnuff® Power Massager Helps:
-Great for pre-workout warm-up & post-workout recovery
-Prevent injury & boost athletic performance
-Treat trigger points & sore muscles
-Increases blood flow circulation
-Treat scar tissue, myofascial dystonia & pain
-Increase range of motion & great for rehabilitation
-Reduces tension, anxiety & insomnia
-Great for both self-care, partner massage, & clinical use
-It feels AWESOME!
-Provides all types of massages including Deep Tissue, Trigger Point, Friction, Recovery, Sports, Pre/Post Exercise and Relaxation
Percussion Fitness also provides education, techniques, tips and tutorials on how to use the BuffEnuff® massager to enhance therapeutic benefits. To learn more about the BuffEnuff® “BE” Healing Technique, visit PercussionFitness.com.
Note: Percussion massage can be extremely helpful as an adjunct to other treatments and should not be used as a substitute for seeking medical care and proper therapeutic guidance for injuries.
Dr. Bruhl adds, “Percussion Fitness is passionate about giving back and is a proud supporter of non-profit Dreamweaver International that brings the healing power of percussive massage therapy, healthcare, education, and humanitarian aid to Kenya, East Africa and sports and hope to children around the world. Collectively, we all want to feel empowered and we’re happy to donate a portion of the profits for every BuffEnuff® Power Massager sold to bring hope and healing to underserved populations. Together, we share a commitment to global healing and transforming the well-being of people around the world.”
About Dreamweaver International
Dreamweaver is a dynamic international charity based in Northbrook, Illinois and Kenya, East Africa with a focus on improving the lives of the most under resourced people around the world. Providing projects in three targeted areas of service including education, healthcare and compassion programs, Dreamweaver has a vision to end poverty and also be a catalyst for solving the major challenges of our world. For volunteer opportunities or to learn more, visit dreamweaver911.org.
About Percussion Fitness
Percussion Fitness® is a unique company with dedicated leaders who understand consumer needs, fitness enthusiasts, and health professional’s healing goals for their clients. Led by a dynamic professional team, including a top Chiropractor, Massage Therapist and CrossFit Trainer with over 25 years of knowledge and experience behind them, Percussion Fitness® is the first company to introduce a cordless power massager that enables users to give themselves a great therapeutic massage anywhere, anytime. The company believes in giving back and is dedicated to offering people around the world effective tools to self-heal and improve quality of life through their ongoing support of non-profit Dreamweaver International. Follow Percussion Fitness on Instagram @buffenuffmassager.
