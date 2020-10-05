Pest Management Company Versa-Tech Launches Effort to Help Feed the Hungry this Holiday Season
San Dimas Pest Control Company Founder / CEO Jason Baacke Teams Together with YWCA San Gabriel Valley & Meals on Wheels to Support Seniors in Need
This charity is my favorite,” states Baacke. “My grandmother and I would deliver meals door to door in my father’s hometown of Pitcarin, PA each afternoon when I would visit. I loved it!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A firm believer in giving back and supporting the senior community, Southern California Pest Control Company Versa-Tech Pest Management is on a mission to help feed the hungry this holiday season. Teaming together with and pledging on-going support of Meals on Wheels & Partner Program YWCA San Gabriel Valley Branch, Versa-Tech Founder Jason Baacke aims to help feed the hungry and do good by donating a portion of proceeds from pest control services performed from October 5, 2020 through December 15, 2020 to help bring food to San Gabriel Valley seniors in need.
— Jason Baacke, Founder / CEO Versa-Tech PM
A Senior Services and Meals on Wheels’ Partner Program, YWCA San Gabriel Valley (YWCA-SVG) operates out of the San Dimas Community Center and throughout Los Angeles County in various senior center sites. Their Home Delivered Meals Program provides homebound seniors with meals and hot lunches delivered every weekday or frozen meals can be delivered once a week.
A family-owned and operated business, Versa-Tech is proud to serve Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Dimas and surrounding and is committed to supporting our communities most vulnerable with much needed food.
“This charity is my favorite,” states Baacke. “My grandmother and I would deliver meals door to door in my father’s hometown of Pitcarin, PA each afternoon when I would visit in the summer. I loved it!”
Leaning in to his grandmother’s legacy of hope, Jason is a firm believer in giving back and in connecting with his community.
“It was great meeting people and being a young kid the older people enjoyed my time. I now appreciate the empathy it gave me and a call to service and helping people,” says Baacke.
Serving Southern California since 2012, Versa-Tech offers full-service, professional pest control services for both residential and commercial properties. To learn more about Versa Tech Pest Management, visit https://VersaTechPM.com. Follow Xylea Wood on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter @VersaTechPM.
If you’re looking for a Southern California Pest Control company while also supporting a brand doing good, then Versa-Tech Pest Management is for you!
For more information about YWCA San Gabriel Valley and ways to help, contact Vilma Escalante, Communications Manager for the YWCA San Gabriel Valley Branch at (626) 960-2995 or via email at vilmaescalante.ywca@gmail.com. Learn more at https://ywcasgv.xyz/about/
About Versa-Tech Pest Management
Versa-Tech is a multiple-service company. We're committed to Revolutionizing Pest Management beginning from the inside. With Versa-Tech, you’ll always have a familiar face and a technician who fully understands your unique pest situation. Versa-Tech is committed to going above and beyond other companies to diagnose and treat any pest issue, including repairing pest damage, properly excluding pest entry, removing unsightly pest harboring and clutter, repairing pest treatment areas, and hauling and landscaping in relation to pest elimination. Services include customized ant control, roach control, rodent control, bed bug treatments, flies, mosquitoes, mites, ticks, bird control, wild-life control and green pest control services to suit your needs.
With every pest control service we provide, we support organizations that help feed the hungry, including YWCA San Gabriel Valley Branch & Meals on Wheels.
Jason Baacke
Versa-Tech Pest Management
+1 888-429-1213
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YWCA San Gabriel Valley Invitation to be Inspired