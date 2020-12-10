Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,141 in the last 365 days.

CDA Credentialing/Scholarships | Nebraska Department of Education

What is the CDA Scholarship Project?

The CDA Scholarship Project provides individuals working in early childhood care and education programs in Nebraska the opportunity to apply for funds to assist with the costs of achieving a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential. Funds for this project come from the federal Child Care and Development Fund and may be used for the initial assessment or renewal fees. The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Office of Early Childhood administers this project.

What is a CDA?

A Child Development Associate is an individual who has successfully completed a CDA assessment and has been awarded the CDA credential. S/he is able to meet the specific needs of children and work with parents and other adults to nurture children’s physical, social, emotional, and intellectual growth within a child development framework.

Who is eligible to apply for scholarship funds?

Anyone working in an early childhood program in Nebraska who has completed the required documentation is eligible to apply for CDA Scholarship funds.

What costs are covered?

The CDA Scholarship Project covers only the fees for the initial CDA assessment and for renewal of a CDA. Individuals are responsible for paying the cost of the CDA application packet. The application packet is available on The Council for Professional Recognition website.

Funding is limited and will be dispersed as available.

How do individuals apply for a CDA Scholarship?

The NDE Office of Early Childhood accepts applications year round. Each application will be reviewed by NDE staff. Anyone interested should follow the steps listed below for submitting a CDA Application via paper or online:

You just read:

CDA Credentialing/Scholarships | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.