More than $33M in Pavement Resurfacing Projects on Long Island

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of several major road resurfacing projects totaling $33.4 million on Long Island that enhanced safety and improved travel conditions on portions of the Northern State Parkway and other well-traveled roads. As part of these projects, pavement was refurbished along seven miles of the Northern State Parkway between the New York City boundary and the Meadowbrook State Parkway, in addition to 36 entrance and exit ramps on the Parkway.

"Modernizing and strengthening New York's transportation network has always been one of our top priorities," Governor Cuomo said. "Well-maintained infrastructure plays an essential role in driving economic growth and keeps travelers safe. These projects have gone a long way towards improving driving conditions on Long Island's busiest roadways and have made it easier for New Yorkers to get where they need to go safely and efficiently."

The paving projects addressed some of the area's most important and heavily used roads. The Northern State Parkway is one of the most heavily traveled roadways on Long Island and is a key travel route used to reach New York City and such destinations as LaGuardia Airport, Roosevelt Field mall, and the region's many state parks.

An additional 8 ½ miles of state road on Long Island were resurfaced, including:

Hillside Avenue (State Route 25B) from the Northern State Parkway to Jericho Turnpike (State Route 25), Town of North Hempstead, Nassau County;

State Route 110 from Depot Road to Henry Street, Town of Huntington, Suffolk County;

State Route 110 from Lowndes Avenue to High Street, Town of Huntington;

Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) from Horseblock Road (Suffolk County Route 16) to William Floyd Parkway (Suffolk County Route 46), Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County;

State Route 25A from Main Street (Suffolk County Route 68) to Nicolls Road (Suffolk County Route 97), Town of Brookhaven;

State Route 25A from North Country Road Merge to the 25A Bypass, Town of Brookhaven;

State Route 111 from Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 454) to Nesconset Highway (State Route 347), Towns of Islip and Smithtown, Suffolk County; and

Veterans Memorial Highway (Route 454) from Express Drive North to Sycamore Lane, Town of Islip.

New reflective lane markings, shoulder delineators, and guiderail reflectors were also installed, and storm drains were cleaned and repaired to prevent flooding during the course of these resurfacing projects.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "DOT understands and values the important role that a safe, reliable and resilient transportation network plays in the well-being of our communities and the strength of our economy. No state is doing more to bolster its infrastructure than New York and these Long Island projects are just another example of that level of investment."

Senator Anna Kaplan said, "I take the Northern State Parkway to work every day, so I speak from personal experience when I say that the new paving and safety improvements are a welcome change for drivers getting around Nassau County, and this kind of investment in our infrastructure is absolutely critical to reducing traffic and keeping our economy moving forward. I'm grateful for Governor Cuomo's laser-focus on investing in Long Island's infrastructure, and I thank all the dedicated workers who worked throughout the pandemic to get this incredible project done."

Assemblyman Ed Ra said, "Improvements to these well-traveled roadways will enhance safety for motorists and help traffic flow. I thank the Governor for his continued commitment to maintaining and modernizing our state roads."

Assemblyman Anthony D'Urso said, "I was delighted that I was instrumental in getting the Northern State Parkway repaved at the request of my constituents who from the first day I took office reached out and asked that I get the Parkway repaved. I would like to thank the New York State Department of Transportation for putting the Parkway on its priority list and getting the repaving done in a timely matter and making the road a smoother ride for all motorists who utilize the Parkway."

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver's license.

