Flip My Florida Yard Television Show Begins Filming

The Flip My Florida Yard (FMFY) Television Show began filming in partnership with DEP's Nonpoint Source Program, University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) and Crawford Entertainment. FMFY shows homeowners how to create a landscape that is more in tune with Florida’s natural environment, using the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) principles, including Right Plant Right Place and techniques for protecting water quality and quantity. The show includes on-air DEP expert interviews and Yard Science segments, as well as footage of select Florida State Parks. FMFY is being filmed in 10 different locations throughout Florida, including areas near Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Pensacola, and Orlando, showcasing a variety of settings, including small urban developments, coastal and waterfront residences, and neighborhoods with home owner associations. While Crawford Entertainment filmed and produced an earlier season of the show prior to Department involvement, this season is the first to focus on Florida-Friendly elements with the Department’s assistance and support.