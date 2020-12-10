Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
South Sewall’s Point Road Resiliency Project Groundbreaking Ceremony

The Division's Nonpoint Source Management Program (NPS) staff were invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the South Sewall’s Point Road Resiliency Project. The project will feature a stormwater system to provide water quality treatment for sheet flowing rainwater from two neighborhoods in the town of Sewall’s Point, helping to resolve flooding issues on roadways during major storms. NPS provided a $600,000 water quality grant for the project. Jon Moore from DEP’s Southeast District attended on behalf of the Division.

