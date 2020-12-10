Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,117 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton: Six States Join Texas in Law­suit Defend­ing the Secu­ri­ty of the 2020 Election

Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah have formally joined Texas in its Supreme Court suit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—four battleground states who ran illegal and unconstitutional elections. The joining states agree with Texas: the defendant states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election. 

“Texas continues to lead the fight to protect election security and integrity, and today I gladly welcome Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah to this historic endeavor. By flouting state and federal election laws, the defendant battleground states have tainted the integrity of citizens’ votes across the entire nation,” said Attorney General Paxton. “To restore trust in the integrity of our election process, we must tirelessly defend its security and hold accountable those who discarded our Constitution for their own convenience. Texas is proud to have these states by its side in shining the bright light of justice.” 

Attorney General Paxton filed an original lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, December 7, arguing that the Supreme Court must require the four defendant-states to conduct their elections in a manner that complies with the Constitution and all federal and state laws. 

Read a copy of today’s filing here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton: Six States Join Texas in Law­suit Defend­ing the Secu­ri­ty of the 2020 Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.