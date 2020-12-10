Public Hearing on Act 278, Study of Agricultural Subdivisions

Posted on Dec 10, 2020 in News

Office of Planning For Immediate Release: December 10, 2020

HONOLULU—The State Office of Planning (OP) will be holding a public hearing on Act 278, Session Laws of Hawaii 2019, which requires OP to study land subdivision and condominium property regime (CPR) laws related to agricultural land on Oahu. The study addresses the inappropriate use of existing subdivisions and CPRs in the State Agricultural District to allow small lot, non-farm residential uses.

Act 278 directs OP to conduct a public hearing to gather information from the general public, and to submit a report of its findings and recommendations including any proposed legislation at least 20 days prior to the 2021 legislative session.

The public hearing will be held on Monday December 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm via Zoom video teleconference. You may join the hearing at: zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsce6vpjouGtyZGtp4hjc34eRVuyZve0Rv.

OP conducted the study in coordination with the State Land Use Commission, State Department of Agriculture, State Real Estate Commission, and the City & County of Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting. A stakeholder group was convened in Fall 2019 comprised of agencies with regulatory responsibilities and private and non-profit farming interests to discuss issues and potential solutions.

The public hearing will include a presentation of major findings and recommendations of the study. A preliminary draft report will be made available on OP’s website prior to the hearing, at planning.hawaii.gov/lud.

