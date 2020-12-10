Keto Couple Launches Online Keto Magazine to Help Crush Obesity While Spreading Hope
Las Vegas husband and wife team who were overweight launch online Keto Magazine to help people achieve the same weight loss success as they achieved.USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada, LV– After losing a total of more than 156 lbs. together with the help of the Keto lifestyle, keto influencers Joe and Toya want to inspire people to crush obesity while spreading hope. They will do this by launching KHD’s (Keto Hope Dealers) Mag, an online Keto magazine, on the 7th of January 2021.
Nearly 40% of American adults aged 20 and over are obese. 71.6% of adults aged 20 and over are overweight or obese. (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 2017-2018; Harvard School of Public Health, 2020). According to the NHS, 67% of men and 60% of women are overweight. According to the World Health Organization, more than 2 billion people are overweight, showing this is a global problem. Joe and Toya are determined to change these statistics and be the change.
The couple understand the serious health problems that being overweight can cause, which includes High blood pressure (Hypertension), High LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, or high levels of triglycerides (Dyslipidemia), Type 2 diabetes, Coronary heart disease, Stroke and Gallbladder disease to name a few. According to the World Health Organization, more than 2.8 million people die each year due to being overweight. Joe and Toya want to change that figure and provide motivation, information, and advice on how to lose weight, just like they did.
"We created this magazine with our keto/low-carb community in mind," explained Joe and LaToya Gay. "Our mission is to help challenge people to put their health as a priority in their lives. We are not keto coaches; we are just a normal couple who understand how being overweight can affect people’s lives. We know how being overweight can slow people down and stop them from doing things they enjoy.”
The Nevada couple has said, that if they can lose weight then anyone can do it. The magazine will share their keto journey and help others by teaching them and motivating them the right way to do keto.
“Losing weight can improve a person’s lifestyle, but it is not just about the person. When you have a child that says to their mum or dad, ‘are you going to die young because you are overweight’ you know that being overweight is also affecting loved ones around you,” Joe emotionally explained.
LaToya tried other diets and lost weight but eventually, they gained it all back. They knew they needed to live a healthier lifestyle being that LaToya weighed over 253.6 and Joe, 357. The Keto lifestyle works for them and has changed their lives for the better. Doing Keto allowed them to understand how the body works and how sugar can cause so many negative side effects.
To learn more about the magazine, and see how the couple is helping to motivate the world for better health, please visit https://ketohopedealers.com
About Joe and LaToya Gay
Joe and LaToya started their keto journey in July 2019 and decided to put their health as a priority in their lives. After losing a total of over 156 lbs. together, they knew that the ketogenic lifestyle was the best choice for them. Their weight-loss journey prompted them to start their own business, Keto Hope Dealers, and later launched their website www.ketohopedealers.com.
About KHD’s Online Keto Magazine
KHD’s digital magazine aims to challenge people to put their health as a priority in their lives with the help of keto to eradicate obesity and give hope and inspiration to others.
Stay tuned for more exciting updates on the progress and launch date announcement for the Keto Hope Dealers online magazine by signing up for their exclusive mailing list here: https://ketohopedealers.com/join-our-mailing-list/
Social Media: @ketohopedealers
Joseph Gay, III; LaToya Gay
KHD’s Online Keto Magazine
