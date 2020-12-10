New Studies Show Cistus Incanus Tea May Provide Significant Immune Support
Recent studies show Cistus incanus tea has the potential to inhibit the multiplication of viruses, which may help alleviate the symptoms of cold and influenza.
Our Cistus incanus FAQ provides comprehensive information on Cistus health benefits, immune support, use as a mosquito/tick repellant, maskne and eczema support, and ways to find a reputable source.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent scientific articles discuss the benefits of drinking of Cistus incanus herbal tea to support treatment of infections of the upper respiratory tract. Cistus incanus tea is also currently the subject of in scientific studies for its potential benefits in the treatment of coronaviruses. The PubMed articles are published from MEDLINE, life science journals, and biomedical literature.
Cistus incanus is a mild, pleasant-tasting, uncaffeinated loose tea that offers significant, scientifically proven immune support and relief of cold and flu symptoms. It may modulate the immune system and inhibit the multiplication of viruses, which may help to alleviate cold and influenza.
Cistus incanus has strong health-promoting properties through its antioxidant, immunomodulatory, bacteriostatic, and anti-fungal activities. It also contains polyphenols that may destroy free radicals, inhibit the formation and development of inflammation in the body, and have a preventive effect on cardiovascular diseases. Through bioflavonoids, it works synergistically with vitamin C, enhancing its action, and also protects the mucous membrane of the stomach to help prevent the formation of ulcers.
“High-quality Mediterranean Cistus incanus is in large demand and short supply,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “We work closely with our suppliers to make sure we keep plenty of high-quality Cistus in stock for sale at our online store. We also include Cistus in our ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits.”
Cistus incanus tea should be sourced from wild-flowering plants that grow in their native Mediterranean soil and climate. Plants growing in arid Mediterranean ecosystems endure multiple stressors and harsh conditions, such as drought, high sun exposure, and high temperatures. Mediterranean plants produce high levels of polyphenols to protect themselves against these stressors.
Cistus incanus tea It should be grown in its natural Mediterranean habitat and responsibly collected at the height of potency so it has the full spectrum of bioactives expected from high-quality Cistus and provide better availability of phytonutrients and higher potency. It should be naturally harvested from the buds, flowers, leaves, and stems to ensure the highest quality, most available polyphenol content. No chemicals – pesticides, heavy metals, fertilizers, or herbicides – should be used in its production.
“It can be difficult to identify a reputable, reliable source of Cistus tea,” Van der Linden says. “To that end, we’ve published a Cistus incanus FAQ, which provides comprehensive information on its health benefits, immune support properties, use as a mosquito and tick repellant, maskne and eczema support, and brewing techniques.”
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells teas and extracts that provide the best science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop Linden Botanicals' online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download our free Lessons from the Darkness e-book. U.S. orders over $75 ship free.
