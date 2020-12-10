COLONTOWN UNIVERSITY OPENS TO THE WORLD
Patients From Advocacy Groups Across the Colorectal Cancer Community Invited to Access New Education PlatformCROWNSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development Foundation today announced the global launch of COLONTOWN University (CTU), the first of its kind online learning center for Colorectal Cancer (CRC) patients and caregivers.
As part of the initiative, PALTOWN is expanding access to its learning centers, making CTU available to anyone seeking educational resources about Colorectal Cancer. CRC is the second leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, and an estimated 1.8 million new cases of colorectal cancer are expected in 2020, giving CTU the potential to reach millions of patients and caregivers.
COLONTOWN University is a secure online platform that hosts training and educational resources developed by PALTOWN Development Foundation and its partners. The site launched with two Learning Centers: The Diagnostic and Surveillance Testing Center and The Clinical Trials Learning with the latest scientific research, clinical data, and actionable resources about newer diagnostic/surveillance tests and clinical trials for CRC patients. “COLONTOWN University has the potential to help tens of thousands if not millions of CRC patients,” according to Nancy Seybold, COO of PALTOWN Development Foundation. “By expanding the universe to the broader CRC community, we are removing barriers to information, bringing critical resources directly to patients, and empowering them to get answers that can help guide informed decisions about their care.
Specifically, patients in the Learning Center can learn what testing options might be appropriate for them, how each option might contribute to treatment decisions, and how insurance and patient assistance programs will affect out-of-pocket costs.
Anyone interested in accessing CTU can log on to: https://colontown.org/university
A short video introduction can be found at: https://youtu.be/m9ZxRqS5RQw
COLONTOWN UNIVERSITY currently supports over 5,400 patients and caregivers in its exclusive online community COLONTOWN, a unique model of patient-led empowerment, with over 120 private “neighborhoods” for patients and caregivers to gain the emotional and psychosocial support they need, as well as the latest science-based data to inform their care and treatment.
COLONTOWN, founded in 2002 by Erika Hanson Brown, a stage III CRC patient, is the first patient-powered disease specific community under the umbrella of the Paltown Development Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to addressing information needs and social isolation through training, technology, and purpose-driven community leadership. The PALTOWN Development Foundation is committed to expanding its unique model of online peer-to-peer health communities to provide hope and empowerment to patient leaders in the CRC space and across other disease states.
Contacts
Susan Wysoki
Interim Executive Director
PALTOWN Development Foundation
M: 804-221-7084
swysoki@paltown.org
